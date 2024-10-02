Hamilton Ferrari verdict declared over 'DANGEROUS' tactic

A former Ferrari star has suggested that Lewis Hamilton has dodged a bullet following the announcement of his move to the Maranello-based outfit.

Seven-time Formula 1 world champion Hamilton is set to team up with the most successful team on the F1 grid at the end of the season, ditching his Mercedes team.

F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton shares huge concern as Ricciardo driver switch option discussed

WATCH: Huge Renault decision puts FIA in difficult position

READ MORE: F1 team set to JOIN forces with rivals after bombshell ending statement

It will bring to an end a partnership that has amassed six drivers' championship titles and eight constructors' titles, across a highly successful 12-season spell.

Hamilton will follow in the footsteps of another seven-time champion in Michael Schumacher, who drove for Ferrari between 1996-2006.

Lewis Hamilton is a seven-time Formula 1 world champion

Lewis Hamilton will join Ferrari in 2025

Hamilton leaving key Mercedes colleagues behind

Hamilton will leave behind some key personnel that have helped him become one of the most successful drivers in F1 history when he moves to Ferrari, including team principal Toto Wolff who he has a close relationship with.

The Brit recently revealed a 'terrifying' meeting with Wolff when he decided to make the switch away from Brackley, before going on to tell some of his other colleagues.

Senior race engineer Peter Bonnington has been at Hamilton's side since 2013, forming a close relationship, and he even became teary following Hamilton's ninth British Grand Prix win earlier this year.

However, Bonnington will not be moving to Ferrari with Hamilton, instead opting to stay with the Mercedes team he has been with since their inception as a works team back in 2010.

READ MORE: Ricciardo given major F1 team 'OFFER' following brutal Red Bull axing

Peter Bonnington will stay with Mercedes

Now, former Ferrari engineer Rob Smedley has praised Hamilton for not taking his 'entourage' with him to Ferrari, instead opting for a completely fresh challenge.

"I don’t think he needs to bring an entourage with him," Smedley told the Formula For Success podcast.

"It’s quite a dangerous game to play to follow the driver around, because if the driver falls out of favour or if the driver decides that after one year this is not for him, then you can’t take the entourage with you.

"So I think that Lewis has done the right thing."

READ MORE: Hamilton FURIOUS as Mercedes error causes major setback

Related