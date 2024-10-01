F1 team set to JOIN forces with rivals after bombshell ending statement
A Formula 1 team are set to undergo a major change following the announcement that they will be splitting from their most significant partner in the sport.
It has been confirmed that Renault will no longer supply engines for Alpine, ending months of speculation regarding their involvement with the team going forward.
The news will not represent a huge surprise for the 350 workers based at the iconic Viry-Chatillon site, who last month staged a protest amid rumours that their jobs were under threat.
It comes ahead of the introduction of new engine regulations to F1 in 2026, with preparations well under way across the grid to ensure a smooth transition.
Mercedes have been touted as a potential option for the struggling team, who have ambitions to challenge for race victories after spending much of their time fighting it out at the back of the order.
Alpine F1 set to become customer team
This season, their driver pairing of Pierre Gasly and Esteban Ocon - soon to be replaced by Jack Doohan - have struggled to find any sort of consistency throughout the campaign.
With Renault no longer producing F1 engines, Alpine will have to become a customer team, buying engines from a new manufacturer, with a Mercedes partnership not out of the question from 2026.
Renault's move away from F1 brings a disappointing end to the manufacturer's time in the sport, having secured two of their own drivers' championships and their engines securing titles for constructors such as Williams, Benetton and Red Bull.
Having faced backlash following the decision to scale back operations at Viry-Chatillon, Alpine will now shift its focus at the site, implementing a new structure named Alpine Hypertech.
A statement from Alpine read: "As a result of the consultation process with the employee representatives, during which discussions were constructive and an independent assessment was conducted, Alpine's management confirms its project to transform the site into a centre of engineering and high-tech excellence by late 2024.
"Formula 1 activities at Viry, excluding the development of a new engine, will continue until the end of the 2025 season."
