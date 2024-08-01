close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
Active F1 manufacturer 'shuts down' historic factory ahead of shock move

Active F1 manufacturer 'shuts down' historic factory ahead of shock move

Active F1 manufacturer 'shuts down' historic factory ahead of shock move

Active F1 manufacturer 'shuts down' historic factory ahead of shock move

Renault's historic engine production site in Viry-Chatillon has been rocked by the shocking announcement that it will cease producing engines for Alpine's Formula 1 team, according to L'EQUIPE.

The decision has left the factory’s 350 employees, many of whom are deeply involved in the F1 program, stunned and anxious about the future.

F1 HEADLINES: Ricciardo snapped in SNEAKY Red Bull meeting as Horner reveals Perez decision

READ MORE: Verstappen hints at END of Red Bull F1 era

Viry-Chatillon, the heart of Renault's F1 engine production since the manufacturer entered the sport, has been the birthplace of engines that secured 12 world championships with teams like Williams, Benetton, Renault, and Red Bull.

Despite this storied legacy, Renault announced last week that it would halt engine production at the site, instead shifting focus to its chassis facility in Enstone, UK.

From 2026, Alpine will source its engines from Mercedes, marking the end of nearly half a century of Renault's F1 engine manufacturing.

Shock and Anger Among Workers

Former Alpine team principal Bruno Famin recently left his position

The announcement has left workers at Viry-Chatillon feeling betrayed.

"We didn’t see this coming," said Karine Dubreucq, a union representative at the site.

"It's a stab in the back, a betrayal. We've developed engines here capable of winning 12 F1 championships, and now we’re being told we can't anymore?"

The decision has caused significant unrest among the employees, with many already taking sick leave due to the stress and uncertainty.

Details of the factory's future will be discussed in a social and economic committee meeting, with talks of reorienting the site towards hydrogen technology and creating a high-tech hub.

However, the absence of F1 engine production leaves a significant void. The site, adorned with tributes to legends like Ayrton Senna, faces an uncertain future without its iconic F1 role.

READ MORE: Former F1 chief blasts 'DISASTROUS leadership' over Mercedes deal

Renault workers defend their engine

Alpine will part ways with Renault and use Mercedes engines

Despite the announcement, many workers believe in the potential of the engine currently in development.

"We think it will be equivalent to the Mercedes engine," asserted one engineer. "At worst, there might be a 15-horsepower difference. We've completely redesigned the turbo."

Workers are determined to continue their work for as long as possible, driven by a mix of anger and resolve.

"There are already sick leaves, it’s going to cause damage," Dubreucq noted. A social movement could be on the horizon, potentially affecting future races.

"Potentially, we could prevent the cars from starting," warned one source at Viry, while another employee added, "If we stop now, we’ll never hear about a Renault engine in F1 again."

The closure of Renault’s Viry-Chatillon factory marks a significant shift in the F1 landscape and has left a deeply impacted workforce.

As Renault transitions away from its storied F1 engine production, the employees' outrage and determination underscore the profound effect of this decision on both their lives and the sport.

READ MORE: Verstappen could force Mercedes star into SHOCK team switch

Related

Red Bull Formula 1 Alpine Renault
F1 team CLOSE IN on 2025 driver signing
Latest F1 News

F1 team CLOSE IN on 2025 driver signing

  • Today 10:57
Who is Oliver Oakes? Everything you need to know about Alpine F1's new team principal
Alpine

Who is Oliver Oakes? Everything you need to know about Alpine F1's new team principal

  • Yesterday 15:57

Latest News

Latest F1 News

Active F1 manufacturer 'shuts down' historic factory ahead of shock move

  • 2 hours ago
Latest F1 News

F1 legend insists 'winning mentality' nearly thwarted Hamilton victory

  • 3 hours ago
F1 News & Gossip;

Williams F1 boss reveals MOTIVATING factor behind Sainz deal

  • Today 11:57
Latest F1 News

F1 team CLOSE IN on 2025 driver signing

  • Today 10:57
F1 Off The Track

Cullen reveals KEY to racing return following Hamilton split

  • Today 09:57
Latest F1 News

F1 winner delivers SCATHING Mercedes verdict after major FIA punishment

  • Today 09:12
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x