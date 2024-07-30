close global

F1 News Today: Ricciardo snapped in SNEAKY Red Bull meeting as Horner reveals Perez decision

Visa Cash App RB driver Daniel Ricciardo was captured with his team principal Laurent Mekies and Red Bull principal Christian Horner, in what is likely to have been an intense discussion surrounding his Formula 1 future.

Horner makes Perez DECISION after performance woes

Christian Horner has ended speculation surrounding Sergio Perez's future with a definitive statement.

Williams CONFIRM departure of F1 star

Williams Racing has announced one of their current drivers will not race for the team next season.

Why mimicry of Lewis Hamilton SUPERPOWER means Ferrari transfer won’t cost Mercedes

How the Belgian Grand Prix unfolded says a lot about Hamilton's future at Ferrari and why Mercedes won't suffer after his departure.

Leclerc named in SHOCK replacement odds

Ferrari Formula 1 star Charles Leclerc has been named in the odds list of a shock category listed with betting site William Hill, hinting at a potential career change.

