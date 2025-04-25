McLaren boss Brown announces exit as Red Bull handed boost - F1 Recap
McLaren Racing have made the decision to quit a motorsport series, with CEO Zak Brown confirming the news in an official statement.
Vettel handed Red Bull return boost after Marko confirms interest
Formula 1 legend Sebastian Vettel has received a major boost regarding his chances of making a shock return to Red Bull.
Lewis Hamilton smiling again as F1 legend pictured with celebrity crush
Lewis Hamilton endured a horrid Saudi Arabian Grand Prix weekend on the track, but it wasn't all bad news for the Ferrari star.
Max Verstappen is WRONG for Mercedes as F1 team boss reveals 'downsides'
A Formula 1 boss believes Mercedes should think twice about signing Max Verstappen, should the Dutchman decide to depart Red Bull.
Rock legends to perform at 2025 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
It has been confirmed that one of the biggest rock bands of all time will take to the stage at this year's Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.
Latest News
- 1 hour ago
Max Verstappen given major family celebration after Paris announcement
- 2 hours ago
McLaren chief admits Norris and Piastri on collision course
- Yesterday 21:54
- Yesterday 20:57
F1 News Today: Hamilton makes London return as Ferrari quit verdict issued
- Yesterday 20:47
Red Bull make incredible Max Verstappen blunder
- Yesterday 19:58
F1 Race Calendar 2025
GP AUSTRALIA
14 - 14 Mar
Lando Norris
GP CHINA
21 - 21 Mar
Oscar Piastri
GP JAPAN
4 - 4 Apr
Max Verstappen
GP BAHRAIN
11 - 11 Apr
Oscar Piastri
GP SAUDI ARABIA
18 - 18 Apr
Oscar Piastri
- GP USA 2 - 2 May
- GP ITALY 16 - 16 May
- GP MONACO 23 - 23 May
- GP SPAIN 30 - 30 May
- GP CANADA 13 - 13 Jun