McLaren boss Brown announces exit as Red Bull handed boost - F1 Recap

McLaren Racing have made the decision to quit a motorsport series, with CEO Zak Brown confirming the news in an official statement.

Vettel handed Red Bull return boost after Marko confirms interest

Formula 1 legend Sebastian Vettel has received a major boost regarding his chances of making a shock return to Red Bull.

Lewis Hamilton smiling again as F1 legend pictured with celebrity crush

Lewis Hamilton endured a horrid Saudi Arabian Grand Prix weekend on the track, but it wasn't all bad news for the Ferrari star.

Max Verstappen is WRONG for Mercedes as F1 team boss reveals 'downsides'

A Formula 1 boss believes Mercedes should think twice about signing Max Verstappen, should the Dutchman decide to depart Red Bull.

Rock legends to perform at 2025 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

It has been confirmed that one of the biggest rock bands of all time will take to the stage at this year's Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

