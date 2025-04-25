Ricciardo given ‘great’ label as legend set for Abu Dhabi RETURN - F1 Recap

Formula 1 star Oscar Piastri's mum Nicole Piastri has described yet another way in which Daniel Ricciardo is an F1 'great'.

➡️ READ MORE

Rock legends to perform at 2025 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Rock legend James Hetfield is set to make a return to Abu Dhabi with his band Metallica at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, 12 years on from the last time he and the iconic band played in the country.

➡️ READ MORE

Lando Norris told to ditch social media as distractions threaten F1 title bid

Lando Norris has been warned that social media may be having a negative impact on his bid to become Formula 1 world champion.

➡️ READ MORE

Toto Wolff teases timeline for Russell contract talks

Mercedes Formula 1 team principal Toto Wolff has opened up about when contract negotiations may begin for George Russell, amid rumours of a swoop for four-time world champion Max Verstappen.

➡️ READ MORE

FIA release official statement over president's replacement choice

The FIA have announced president Mohammed Ben Sulayem's nomination for one of the organisation's most prominent roles.

➡️ READ MORE

Related