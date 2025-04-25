close global

Formula 1 star Oscar Piastri's mum Nicole Piastri has described yet another way in which Daniel Ricciardo is an F1 'great'.

Rock legends to perform at 2025 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Rock legend James Hetfield is set to make a return to Abu Dhabi with his band Metallica at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, 12 years on from the last time he and the iconic band played in the country.

Lando Norris told to ditch social media as distractions threaten F1 title bid

Lando Norris has been warned that social media may be having a negative impact on his bid to become Formula 1 world champion.

Toto Wolff teases timeline for Russell contract talks

Mercedes Formula 1 team principal Toto Wolff has opened up about when contract negotiations may begin for George Russell, amid rumours of a swoop for four-time world champion Max Verstappen.

FIA release official statement over president's replacement choice

The FIA have announced president Mohammed Ben Sulayem's nomination for one of the organisation's most prominent roles.

Daniel Ricciardo was 'great' at one thing other drivers hate - F1 star's mum
  • Yesterday 21:56
Verstappen double penalty call explained as FIA confirm new entry - F1 Recap
  • April 23, 2025 23:43

Ricciardo given ‘great’ label as legend set for Abu Dhabi RETURN - F1 Recap

  • 2 hours ago
F1 News Today: Hamilton quit fears as legend suffers 'extreme' Ferrari beating

  • 3 hours ago
Christian Horner reveals huge Red Bull problem

  • 3 hours ago
Daniel Ricciardo was 'great' at one thing other drivers hate - F1 star's mum

  • Yesterday 21:56
Lando Norris told to DITCH social media as distractions threaten F1 title bid

  • Yesterday 20:52
Lewis Hamilton takes 'extreme' Ferrari beating

  • Yesterday 19:59
