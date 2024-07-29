Ricciardo caught meeting Red Bull F1 bosses amid career uncertainty

Visa Cash App RB driver Daniel Ricciardo was captured with his team principal Laurent Mekies and Red Bull principal Christian Horner, in what is likely to have been an intense discussion surrounding his Formula 1 future.

The Australian driver, who formerly drove for Red Bull, will no doubt have been keen to dethrone the struggling Sergio Perez to partner Max Verstappen at the constructors’ champions.

Months of speculation have now come to an end however, as team principal Horner announced Perez will remain with Red Bull despite rumours suggesting he could be replaced over the F1 summer break.

Although Perez signed a new contract just two months ago, his underwhelming performances had cast doubts over his future with the team, amassing only 131 points compared to his team-mate Verstappen’s 277, putting Red Bull’s lead in the constructors’ championship at risk.

This underperformance comes at a time when Red Bull no longer holds the title of the fastest car on the grid, with McLaren closing in.

What's next for Ricciardo following Red Bull decision?

The 35-year-old admitted to being cautiously optimistic about his Red Bull promotion chances and with Horner now backing Perez, Ricciardo's future in the sport is now back up in the air.

Following his points finish in the Belgian Grand Prix, Ricciardo clearly had a lot to discuss with his own team principal and Horner at Spa.

Daniel Ricciardo had been tipped to replace Perez at Red Bull

Liam Lawson could now be fighting to take Daniel Ricciardo's seat

His interaction with Mekies and Horner, both of whom were seen smiling, further fueled speculation about his return to Red Bull, although these circumstances have now changed significantly.

With his VCARB seat now at risk, Ricciardo is scheduled to participate in a test alongside replacement contender Liam Lawson at a Red Bull filming day this week, the outcome of which could now decide his fate.

The decisions made in the upcoming days could significantly reshape the future of VCARB, its driver roster, and Ricciardo's career.

