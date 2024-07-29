Ricciardo caught meeting Red Bull F1 bosses amid career uncertainty
Ricciardo caught meeting Red Bull F1 bosses amid career uncertainty
Visa Cash App RB driver Daniel Ricciardo was captured with his team principal Laurent Mekies and Red Bull principal Christian Horner, in what is likely to have been an intense discussion surrounding his Formula 1 future.
The Australian driver, who formerly drove for Red Bull, will no doubt have been keen to dethrone the struggling Sergio Perez to partner Max Verstappen at the constructors’ champions.
F1 HEADLINES: Sainz OFFICIALLY confirms new team as Perez question comes to an end
READ MORE: Ricciardo reveals plan for F1 future amid Red Bull struggles
Months of speculation have now come to an end however, as team principal Horner announced Perez will remain with Red Bull despite rumours suggesting he could be replaced over the F1 summer break.
Although Perez signed a new contract just two months ago, his underwhelming performances had cast doubts over his future with the team, amassing only 131 points compared to his team-mate Verstappen’s 277, putting Red Bull’s lead in the constructors’ championship at risk.
This underperformance comes at a time when Red Bull no longer holds the title of the fastest car on the grid, with McLaren closing in.
READ MORE: McLaren boss retaliates after 'escalated' Red Bull FIA probe
What's next for Ricciardo following Red Bull decision?
The 35-year-old admitted to being cautiously optimistic about his Red Bull promotion chances and with Horner now backing Perez, Ricciardo's future in the sport is now back up in the air.
Following his points finish in the Belgian Grand Prix, Ricciardo clearly had a lot to discuss with his own team principal and Horner at Spa.
His interaction with Mekies and Horner, both of whom were seen smiling, further fueled speculation about his return to Red Bull, although these circumstances have now changed significantly.
With his VCARB seat now at risk, Ricciardo is scheduled to participate in a test alongside replacement contender Liam Lawson at a Red Bull filming day this week, the outcome of which could now decide his fate.
The decisions made in the upcoming days could significantly reshape the future of VCARB, its driver roster, and Ricciardo's career.
READ MORE: Rumoured RB shakeup could DESTROY Ricciardo career comeback
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Ricciardo caught meeting Red Bull F1 bosses amid career uncertainty
- 9 minutes ago
Horner makes Perez DECISION after performance woes
- 56 minutes ago
What should Red Bull do with Sergio Perez during F1's summer break?
- 2 hours ago
- 1
Williams CONFIRM departure of F1 star
- 3 hours ago
Why Carlos Sainz’s Williams F1 transfer matters to Mercedes most of all
- Today 18:04
F1 News Today: Sainz OFFICIALLY confirms new team as Perez question comes to an end
- Today 17:15
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
- GP NETHERLANDS 23 - 25 Aug
- GP ITALY 30 Aug - 1 Sep
- GP AZERBAIJAN 13 - 15 Sep
- GP SINGAPORE 20 - 22 Sep