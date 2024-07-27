close global

Red Bull’s Spa tactics dismissed by BULLISH McLaren F1 star

McLaren star Oscar Piastri has dismissed the idea of Red Bull employing team tactics during the Belgian Grand Prix and remains bullish about his team’s chances.

Red Bull returned to their dominant form during qualifying at Spa, with Max Verstappen setting the fastest time and Sergio Perez recovering from a performance dip by making it into Q3.

However, as a result of a penalty for exceeding his internal combustion engine (ICE) allowance, the Dutchman will start the race in P11.

Verstappen’s grid drop has promoted his team-mate to second on the grid, who will be keen to get ahead of pole sitter, Charles Leclerc, into Turn 1.

Max Verstappen will start the Belgian GP from P11
Sergio Perez will have to get past Charles Leclerc on Sunday

Will McLaren be competitive at Spa?

After posing a regular threat to Red Bull since the Miami Grand Prix, the McLarens will start the Belgian GP behind their rivals; with Lando Norris in P4 and Oscar Piastri P5.

When asked after qualifying whether they would be mindful about Perez being used as a roadblock to allow Verstappen to get close, Piastri provided a bullish response.

“With the [tyre] degradation this weekend – I pitted at one point in practice and I was three seconds a lap faster than the car ahead of me,” he told GPFans and other media at Spa.

“If you manage to defend a car behind that’s three seconds quicker than you then that's pretty impressive.

Oscar Piastri was bullish over his Spa chances

“So I think it will kind of work itself out naturally, let's say depending on how the race goes.

“Obviously we're in a fight with Red Bull in the constructors’ [championship] and Max is leading the world championship in the drivers’ standings, so of course I'm expecting Checo to put up a fight.

“I think even for his own sake. It’s not been the easiest run for him. And I think more than anyone, he probably wants a really good result for himself.

“So I think he'll fight hard for it. But I don't think any harder than he would if it was another situation.”

