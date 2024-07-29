close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
Horner makes Perez DECISION after performance woes

Horner makes Perez DECISION after performance woes

Horner makes Perez DECISION after performance woes

Horner makes Perez DECISION after performance woes

Christian Horner has ended speculation surrounding Sergio Perez's future with a definitive statement.

Since signing a contract extension with the team earlier this season, Perez's drives have faltered, only managing to score 28 points from his last eight races.

F1 HEADLINES: Sainz OFFICIALLY confirms new team as Perez question comes to an end

READ MORE: Ricciardo caught meeting Red Bull F1 bosses amid career uncertainty

Despite earning the fastest lap at the Belgian Grand Prix last weekend, the 34-year-old failed to transform his P2 starting position into a podium, let alone a win, dropping down to a less than impressive seventh.

Following talk of mid-season replacements and many within the paddock making it clear they felt the Mexican driver had lost his spark, Perez put an end to the talk himself at Spa.

Sergio Perez is lagging behind team-mate Max Verstappen in the drivers' championship
Team principal Christian Horner looks set to announce Sergio Perez will stay

READ MORE: Russell in EMOTIONAL outpour after Belgian GP disqualification

What have Red Bull decided for Perez's future?

Now, Horner has announced that a decision regarding Perez's position within the team has been made.

“Checo [Perez] remains a Red Bull Racing driver despite recent speculation, and we look forward to seeing him perform at tracks he has previously excelled at after the summer break,” he told staff at their Milton Keynes factory on Monday, as reported by The Times.

This decision from their team principal comes ahead of a Red Bull filming day set to take place this week, which had been rumoured to be a 'job interview' for VCARB's Daniel Ricciardo to replace Perez.

READ MORE: What should Red Bull do with Sergio Perez during F1's summer break?

Related

Red Bull Mercedes Christian Horner Daniel Ricciardo Sergio Perez Belgian Grand Prix
What should Red Bull do with Sergio Perez during F1's summer break?
GPFans Vote

What should Red Bull do with Sergio Perez during F1's summer break?

  • 2 hours ago
  • 1
Perez ENDS Red Bull future questions with fiery response
Belgian Grand Prix

Perez ENDS Red Bull future questions with fiery response

  • Yesterday 20:58

Latest News

Latest F1 News

Ricciardo caught meeting Red Bull F1 bosses amid career uncertainty

  • 9 minutes ago
Latest F1 News

Horner makes Perez DECISION after performance woes

  • 56 minutes ago
GPFans Vote

What should Red Bull do with Sergio Perez during F1's summer break?

  • 2 hours ago
  • 1
Latest F1 News

Williams CONFIRM departure of F1 star

  • 3 hours ago
Carlos Sainz

Why Carlos Sainz’s Williams F1 transfer matters to Mercedes most of all

  • Today 18:04
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Sainz OFFICIALLY confirms new team as Perez question comes to an end

  • Today 17:15
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x