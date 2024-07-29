Horner makes Perez DECISION after performance woes

Christian Horner has ended speculation surrounding Sergio Perez's future with a definitive statement.

Since signing a contract extension with the team earlier this season, Perez's drives have faltered, only managing to score 28 points from his last eight races.

Despite earning the fastest lap at the Belgian Grand Prix last weekend, the 34-year-old failed to transform his P2 starting position into a podium, let alone a win, dropping down to a less than impressive seventh.

Following talk of mid-season replacements and many within the paddock making it clear they felt the Mexican driver had lost his spark, Perez put an end to the talk himself at Spa.

Sergio Perez is lagging behind team-mate Max Verstappen in the drivers' championship

Team principal Christian Horner looks set to announce Sergio Perez will stay

What have Red Bull decided for Perez's future?

Now, Horner has announced that a decision regarding Perez's position within the team has been made.

“Checo [Perez] remains a Red Bull Racing driver despite recent speculation, and we look forward to seeing him perform at tracks he has previously excelled at after the summer break,” he told staff at their Milton Keynes factory on Monday, as reported by The Times.

This decision from their team principal comes ahead of a Red Bull filming day set to take place this week, which had been rumoured to be a 'job interview' for VCARB's Daniel Ricciardo to replace Perez.

