Horner makes Perez DECISION after performance woes
Horner makes Perez DECISION after performance woes
Christian Horner has ended speculation surrounding Sergio Perez's future with a definitive statement.
Since signing a contract extension with the team earlier this season, Perez's drives have faltered, only managing to score 28 points from his last eight races.
F1 HEADLINES: Sainz OFFICIALLY confirms new team as Perez question comes to an end
READ MORE: Ricciardo caught meeting Red Bull F1 bosses amid career uncertainty
Despite earning the fastest lap at the Belgian Grand Prix last weekend, the 34-year-old failed to transform his P2 starting position into a podium, let alone a win, dropping down to a less than impressive seventh.
Following talk of mid-season replacements and many within the paddock making it clear they felt the Mexican driver had lost his spark, Perez put an end to the talk himself at Spa.
READ MORE: Russell in EMOTIONAL outpour after Belgian GP disqualification
What have Red Bull decided for Perez's future?
Now, Horner has announced that a decision regarding Perez's position within the team has been made.
“Checo [Perez] remains a Red Bull Racing driver despite recent speculation, and we look forward to seeing him perform at tracks he has previously excelled at after the summer break,” he told staff at their Milton Keynes factory on Monday, as reported by The Times.
This decision from their team principal comes ahead of a Red Bull filming day set to take place this week, which had been rumoured to be a 'job interview' for VCARB's Daniel Ricciardo to replace Perez.
READ MORE: What should Red Bull do with Sergio Perez during F1's summer break?
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Ricciardo caught meeting Red Bull F1 bosses amid career uncertainty
- 9 minutes ago
Horner makes Perez DECISION after performance woes
- 56 minutes ago
What should Red Bull do with Sergio Perez during F1's summer break?
- 2 hours ago
- 1
Williams CONFIRM departure of F1 star
- 3 hours ago
Why Carlos Sainz’s Williams F1 transfer matters to Mercedes most of all
- Today 18:04
F1 News Today: Sainz OFFICIALLY confirms new team as Perez question comes to an end
- Today 17:15
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
- GP NETHERLANDS 23 - 25 Aug
- GP ITALY 30 Aug - 1 Sep
- GP AZERBAIJAN 13 - 15 Sep
- GP SINGAPORE 20 - 22 Sep