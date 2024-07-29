What should Red Bull do with Sergio Perez during F1's summer break?
Another race weekend goes by, and another dismal performance from Red Bull's Sergio Perez at the Belgian Grand Prix with it.
Despite finally sorting his qualifying woes to start the race in Spa from second position in the absence of Max Verstappen from the front few rows, Perez could only muster a seventh-place finish, falling behind Verstappen who finished fourth.
It means that Perez still has not beaten his three-time world champion team-mate in a grand prix that they have both finished since April 2023, and leaves Perez seventh in the drivers' standings having picked up just 28 points from his last eight outings.
To compile the Mexican's misery, Formula 1's summer break is now set to begin, a period that has become synonymous with driver changes in the past.
Perez's Red Bull future uncertain
Perez only signed a new contract with Red Bull back in June, cementing his position with the team through until the end of next season. However, his poor performances have led to some questioning whether Red Bull made the right decision, and there are rumours of an exit clause in his contract.
Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko has hinted that there will be conversations throughout the summer break regarding the futures of both Perez and Daniel Ricciardo, who very may well be in line for a promotion from the Visa Cash App RB team until the end of the season after some improved performances of late.
What do you think Red Bull should do with Perez, a driver who they showed faith in by handing him a contract extension just one month ago?
