close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
Verstappen double penalty call explained as FIA confirm new entry - F1 Recap

Verstappen double penalty call explained as FIA confirm new entry - F1 Recap

Verstappen double penalty call explained as FIA confirm new entry - F1 Recap

Verstappen double penalty call explained as FIA confirm new entry - F1 Recap

Max Verstappen was handed a controversial penalty at last weekend's Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, but it has been explained why he did not pick up a punishment double that.

➡️ READ MORE

FIA announce NEW F1 engine supplier with big name shaking up grid

Formula 1's governing body the FIA have released a statement confirming an official new entry to the sport.

➡️ READ MORE

Lewis Hamilton 'lost' following Saudi Grand Prix performance

An ex-Formula 1 star believes Lewis Hamilton is 'truly lost' as his disappointing start to the 2025 season continued at last weekend's Saudi Arabia Grand Prix.

➡️ READ MORE

Mercedes boss Wolff fumes at 'joke' F1 meeting

Mercedes Formula 1 team principal Toto Wolff has proclaimed that the agenda for an upcoming meeting of the F1 commission is 'a joke'.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 legend Sebastian Vettel melts hearts again with touching gesture

A promising young racer has paid an emotional tribute to four-time Formula 1 world champion Sebastian Vettel on the German's return to the track.

➡️ READ MORE

Related

Max Verstappen Lewis Hamilton Formula 1 FIA Toto Wolff F1 commission
Verstappen Red Bull future could take big twist as McLaren star left angered - F1 Recap
GPFans Recap

Verstappen Red Bull future could take big twist as McLaren star left angered - F1 Recap

  • April 22, 2025 23:46
Vettel tipped for stunning Red Bull return as Verstappen to Mercedes update issued - F1 Recap
GPFans Recap

Vettel tipped for stunning Red Bull return as Verstappen to Mercedes update issued - F1 Recap

  • April 21, 2025 23:58

Latest News

GPFans Recap

Verstappen double penalty call explained as FIA confirm new entry - F1 Recap

  • 24 minutes ago
F1 News & Gossip

Nicole Piastri opens up on 'horrifying' moment as an F1 mum

  • 1 hour ago
Latest F1 News

Helmut Marko declares when Red Bull will be back to their best

  • 2 hours ago
Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton could quit Ferrari THIS YEAR says top pundit

  • 3 hours ago
F1 News Today

F1 News Today: FIA release official statement on Verstappen penalty as Horner produces evidence

  • 3 hours ago
FIA

FIA statement explains Max Verstappen double penalty decision

  • Yesterday 19:58
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2025

Complete kalender 2025

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x