Verstappen double penalty call explained as FIA confirm new entry - F1 Recap
Verstappen double penalty call explained as FIA confirm new entry - F1 Recap
Max Verstappen was handed a controversial penalty at last weekend's Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, but it has been explained why he did not pick up a punishment double that.
➡️ READ MORE
FIA announce NEW F1 engine supplier with big name shaking up grid
Formula 1's governing body the FIA have released a statement confirming an official new entry to the sport.
➡️ READ MORE
Lewis Hamilton 'lost' following Saudi Grand Prix performance
An ex-Formula 1 star believes Lewis Hamilton is 'truly lost' as his disappointing start to the 2025 season continued at last weekend's Saudi Arabia Grand Prix.
➡️ READ MORE
Mercedes boss Wolff fumes at 'joke' F1 meeting
Mercedes Formula 1 team principal Toto Wolff has proclaimed that the agenda for an upcoming meeting of the F1 commission is 'a joke'.
➡️ READ MORE
F1 legend Sebastian Vettel melts hearts again with touching gesture
A promising young racer has paid an emotional tribute to four-time Formula 1 world champion Sebastian Vettel on the German's return to the track.
➡️ READ MORE
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Verstappen double penalty call explained as FIA confirm new entry - F1 Recap
- 24 minutes ago
Nicole Piastri opens up on 'horrifying' moment as an F1 mum
- 1 hour ago
Helmut Marko declares when Red Bull will be back to their best
- 2 hours ago
Lewis Hamilton could quit Ferrari THIS YEAR says top pundit
- 3 hours ago
F1 News Today: FIA release official statement on Verstappen penalty as Horner produces evidence
- 3 hours ago
FIA statement explains Max Verstappen double penalty decision
- Yesterday 19:58
F1 Race Calendar 2025
-
GP AUSTRALIA
14 - 14 Mar
Lando Norris
-
GP CHINA
21 - 21 Mar
Oscar Piastri
-
GP JAPAN
4 - 4 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP BAHRAIN
11 - 11 Apr
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
18 - 18 Apr
Oscar Piastri
- GP USA 2 - 2 May
- GP ITALY 16 - 16 May
- GP MONACO 23 - 23 May
- GP SPAIN 30 - 30 May
- GP CANADA 13 - 13 Jun