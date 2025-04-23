Lewis Hamilton 'lost' following Saudi Grand Prix performance
An ex-Formula 1 star believes Lewis Hamilton is 'truly lost' as his disappointing start to the 2025 season continued at last weekend's Saudi Arabia Grand Prix.
The seven-time world champion made the blockbuster move from Mercedes to Ferrari during the off-season after enduring a frustrating few years at the Silver Arrows.
But it has been an uphill struggle so far, with an increasingly downbeat Hamilton yet to get to grips with his new vehicle with five grands prix in the books.
The Brit finished seventh in Jeddah last weekend, taking his points tally for the season to 31, but after seeing team-mate Charles Leclerc end the day on the podium, Hamilton admitted he has to improve.
Assessing Hamilton's situation after the race, former Jordan driver Timo Glock told Sky Sports F1 Germany: "It's extremely difficult for him. It seems as if he's truly lost and doesn't know where he's headed.
"So many things are different for him than they were during his time at Mercedes. It's really bothering him - it's hard for him to understand where the car needs to go."
Hamilton struggling to match Leclerc
Team principal Fred Vasseur has played down his driver's early teething problems, and hit out at media over their line of questioning in Saudi Arabia during the post-race press conference.
Hamilton has been beaten by Leclerc in each of this season's main races - although did win the Chinese GP sprint - and is currently 16 points worse off in the standings.
To rub salt in the wounds, he also trails the man who replaced him at Mercedes, Italian rookie Kimi Antonelli, as well as his former colleague, George Russell.
Any chance of challenging for an eighth world championship this year already appear all but over, while his displays - and that of Leclerc - have given Ferrari a mountain to climb if they wish to catch McLaren at the top of the constructors' leaderboard.
The pair took the title fight right to wire in 2024, but the Scuderia are currently over 100 points off the pace of the defending champions.
