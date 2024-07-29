Leclerc named in SHOCK replacement odds

Ferrari Formula 1 star Charles Leclerc has been named in the odds list of a shock category listed with betting site William Hill, hinting at a potential career change.

Leclerc has endured a rollercoaster of a season in F1, going from the highs of taking a stunning home victory at the Monaco Grand Prix, to falling behind Lando Norris in the race to be Max Verstappen's closest championship challenger.

The Monegasque driver got himself back on the podium at the Belgian Grand Prix, thanks in part to George Russell's disqualification, but that was Leclerc's first podium since his sole win this season back in May.

It has led to questions as to whether Ferrari may be regretting their decision to replace Carlos Sainz with Lewis Hamilton, while giving Leclerc a contract that reportedly runs until 2029.

Charles Leclerc has struggled at times in 2024

Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton will be team-mates in 2024

Leclerc tipped for career change

Now, Leclerc has been touted to join a different sport altogether, following some stunning skills on display in the F1 paddock.

Social media posts showed Leclerc's name listed on the William Hill website under the category of next England cricket limited overs coach.

T20 and ODI coach Matthew Mott is set to be removed from his position, following a poor run of results for England, which culminated in an early Cricket World Cup exit last year, and a disappointing show at the 2024 T20 World Cup.

With Mott's position under threat, plenty of candidates have been touted as his successor, including England cricket legend Andrew Flintoff, and one Charles Leclerc.

In quite a hard sell for the betting company, Leclerc was listed at just 6/1 to replace Mott, with his cricket skills in the Australian GP paddock clearly impressing the England Cricket Board.

William Hill reportedly released an official statement, saying: "Despite impressing with his line and pace in Sunday’s Belgian GP, I’m reliably informed Charles Leclerc isn’t being considered by the ECB to work with England’s white-ball setup. Please excuse and disregard our earlier mistake."

