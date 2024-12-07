Ferrari F1 star issues MAJOR health update after FIA penalty at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Ferrari Formula 1 star Charles Leclerc issued a health update during the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix weekend.

The season-ending race at Yas Marina is the final one in which Leclerc will be partnered by Carlos Sainz at Ferrari, before Lewis Hamilton joins the Maranello outfit from 2025.

Leclerc and Sainz are hoping to make it a successful final weekend as team-mates, still embroiled in a constructors' championship battle with McLaren, with Ferrari sat 21 points behind heading into the final race.

However, Ferrari's attempt at winning their first title since 2008 took an almighty blow early on, when Leclerc was hit with a 10-place grid penalty after the team changed his car's energy store during practice, taking them over their allowed allocation for the season.

The Abu Dhabi GP will be the last for Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz as team-mates

McLaren and Ferrari are embroiled in a constructors' championship battle

Leclerc illness revealed

Following a dismal Friday at the Yas Marinas Circuit, Leclerc also issued a health update that could have further implications on the team's championship chances.

Leclerc managed to complete both practice sessions on Friday, including a historic moment alongside his brother Arthur Leclerc during FP1, but has now revealed that he almost had to skip the sessions.

"It all started unfortunately last night when I got food poisoned and couldn’t sleep all the night which… I’m so tired, I just want to sleep now," he told media during the Abu Dhabi GP weekend.

"It wasn’t so easy, even this morning I didn’t feel like I wanted to drive, but obviously the huge motivation of the day was doing the FP1 with my younger brother."

Leclerc unfortunately was unable to turn things around in qualifying, as a P14 finish will ultimately see him start from last on the grid after his 10-place grid penalty is applied.

