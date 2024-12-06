FIA announce HUGE Ferrari penalty in major title twist at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
FIA announce HUGE Ferrari penalty in major title twist at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
A Ferrari Formula 1 star has been handed a major penalty ahead of the 2024 season finale in Abu Dhabi.
The decision from the FIA means that the Scuderia will be on the back foot for the final grand prix of the year, with the constructors' championship still yet to be decided.
F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton replacement verdict emerges as team announce NEW driver signing for 2025
READ MORE: Ferrari DROP Sainz in stunning Abu Dhabi move as Hamilton replacement looms
Ahead of the race at the Yas Marina Circuit, Ferrari are just 21 points behind championship leaders McLaren, with a title fight to the wire expected after papaya driver Lando Norris was hit with a huge 10-second stop/go penalty last time out.
It is now Ferrari who have been impacted by an FIA decision however, with it now being confirmed by the sport's governing body that Charles Leclerc will be dealt a 10-place grid penalty following the first practice session of the weekend.
Charles had barely finished his stunning FP1 outing where he and brother Arthur Leclerc made history as the first brothers to compete alongside each other in an F1 session on the same day, for the same team.
F1 Results Today: Hamilton launches STUNNING comeback as Abu Dhabi Grand Prix set for Russell-Verstappen showdown
Ferrari face devastating F1 championship setback
Leclerc only managed to join Friday's FP1 session 25 minutes in after facing issues with his Ferrari in the garage.
Having had the battery pack changed on his car, the Monegasque driver will now face an uphill battle to bring vital points home for Ferrari on Sunday in their fight to win the constructors' championship.
An official FIA document declared the penalty, stating there had been a breach of Article 28.2 of the FIA Formula One Sporting Regulations, with a drop of 10 grid positions delegated to Leclerc following the change after FP1.
READ MORE: Wolff slammed for Hamilton REPLACEMENT decision
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
F1 Results Today: Hamilton launches STUNNING comeback as Abu Dhabi Grand Prix set for Russell-Verstappen showdown
- 2 hours ago
FIA confirm DOUBLE penalty for F1 team in huge blow
- 34 minutes ago
FIA announce HUGE Ferrari penalty in major title twist at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
- 1 hour ago
Axed F1 star confirmed for new team DEBUT in Abu Dhabi
- 2 hours ago
Abu Dhabi driver change announced ahead of F1 race weekend
- 3 hours ago
New F1 team principal announced ahead of Abu Dhabi GP
- Today 08:57
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
-
GP AZERBAIJAN
13 - 15 Sep
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SINGAPORE
20 - 22 Sep
Lando Norris
-
GP USA
18 - 20 Oct
Charles Leclerc
-
GP MEXICO
25 - 27 Oct
Carlos Sainz
-
GP BRAZIL
1 - 3 Nov
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
22 - 24 Nov
George Russell
-
GP QATAR
29 Nov - 1 Dec
Max Verstappen
- GP ABU DHABI 6 - 8 Dec