FIA announce HUGE Ferrari penalty in major title twist at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

A Ferrari Formula 1 star has been handed a major penalty ahead of the 2024 season finale in Abu Dhabi.

The decision from the FIA means that the Scuderia will be on the back foot for the final grand prix of the year, with the constructors' championship still yet to be decided.

F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton replacement verdict emerges as team announce NEW driver signing for 2025

READ MORE: Ferrari DROP Sainz in stunning Abu Dhabi move as Hamilton replacement looms

Ahead of the race at the Yas Marina Circuit, Ferrari are just 21 points behind championship leaders McLaren, with a title fight to the wire expected after papaya driver Lando Norris was hit with a huge 10-second stop/go penalty last time out.

It is now Ferrari who have been impacted by an FIA decision however, with it now being confirmed by the sport's governing body that Charles Leclerc will be dealt a 10-place grid penalty following the first practice session of the weekend.

Charles had barely finished his stunning FP1 outing where he and brother Arthur Leclerc made history as the first brothers to compete alongside each other in an F1 session on the same day, for the same team.

Charles Leclerc has been hit with a 10-place grid penalty for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

The FIA have confirmed a penalty for Charles Leclerc this weekend

F1 Results Today: Hamilton launches STUNNING comeback as Abu Dhabi Grand Prix set for Russell-Verstappen showdown

Ferrari face devastating F1 championship setback

Leclerc only managed to join Friday's FP1 session 25 minutes in after facing issues with his Ferrari in the garage.

Having had the battery pack changed on his car, the Monegasque driver will now face an uphill battle to bring vital points home for Ferrari on Sunday in their fight to win the constructors' championship.

An official FIA document declared the penalty, stating there had been a breach of Article 28.2 of the FIA Formula One Sporting Regulations, with a drop of 10 grid positions delegated to Leclerc following the change after FP1.

READ MORE: Wolff slammed for Hamilton REPLACEMENT decision

Related