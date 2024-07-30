Hamilton issued DIRE Ferrari warning by future team-mate
Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc has bemoaned the lack of potential in the current Ferrari S4-24 car, with Lewis Hamilton due to join the team at the end of the season.
Leclerc's frustration was palpable after a challenging Belgian Grand Prix, where despite starting from pole position due to Max Verstappen's penalty, he struggled to maintain a competitive pace.
Leclerc's race was marked by being outpaced by both Oscar Piastri and the Mercedes duo of Lewis Hamilton and George Russell.
Despite their lower qualifying speeds, Mercedes showed superior race pace, particularly with Russell's successful single-stop strategy, which left Leclerc frustrated.
Leclerc bemoans Ferrari pace
Nonetheless, Leclerc did manage to take home his first podium since his Monaco GP triumph, thanks in part to the disqualification of Russell from the race.
Reflecting on the broader competitive landscape heading into a season in which seven-time world champion Hamilton will be joining Ferrari, Leclerc expressed his disappointment.
"McLaren and Red Bull, that's what we expected," Leclerc told Canal+.
"We still managed to keep them behind at the end of the race, which is positive.
"Mercedes secured a one-two (before Russell's disqualification), so it's not a good day for us, unfortunately. I would have hoped for a better race before the holidays but we did our best.
"We maximised the car's potential, which unfortunately isn't there at the moment."
As Hamilton heads to Ferrari next season, Leclerc's blunt assessment serves as a sobering reminder of the difficulties that may lie ahead.
