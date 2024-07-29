Williams CONFIRM departure of F1 star
Williams CONFIRM departure of F1 star
Williams Racing has announced one of their current drivers will not race for the team next season.
Logan Sargeant, who joined the Williams Racing Driver Academy in October 2021, has been a crucial part of the team's development programme but will exit Formula 1 at the end of 2024.
Following the announcement that Carlos Sainz has officially signed a multi-year contract with the Grove-based outfit, the American driver will lose his seat given team-mate Alex Albon already confirmed his contract extension with Williams earlier this season.
Sargeant's journey from the junior series to F1 was marked by several impressive performances. After making a significant impact in Formula 2, including podium finishes and a memorable victory at Silverstone, Sargeant earned his spot in the Williams F1 team.
Sargeant's F1 journey concludes
Sargeants rookie season saw him score his first point at the Circuit of the Americas in 2023, becoming the first American driver to do so in 30 years.
Despite these achievements, Williams has opted for a change after the American driver failed to score any points this season.
Team Principal James Vowles expressed gratitude for Sargeant's contributions via the team's social media.
"I want to thank Logan for everything he has done for the team and know he will continue to fight hard for us in the races ahead,” he stated.
Strengthening with Sainz
Carlos Sainz's arrival at Williams is expected to bring a wealth of experience and proven skill to the team.
The Spanish driver, known for his strategic prowess and consistent performance, has had a commendable stint with Ferrari, contributing to numerous podium finishes and race wins.
Sainz's move is anticipated to bolster Williams' competitive edge and accelerate their progress in the constructor standings.
As the 2024 season progresses, Sargeant remains focused on delivering strong performances for Williams, having secured a P11 finish at Silverstone this year- his best result so far.
Despite having three US-based grands prix on the calendar for next season, at the moment, F1 will not be fielding any drivers from that nation.
