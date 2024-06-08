close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
F1 star makes WORLD CHAMPION claim after signing new contract

F1 star makes WORLD CHAMPION claim after signing new contract

F1 star makes WORLD CHAMPION claim after signing new contract

F1 star makes WORLD CHAMPION claim after signing new contract

One Formula 1 driver has made the bold claim that he can become world champion after committing his future to his current team with a new long-term contract.

There has been a flurry of action in the driver market in 2024, which began before the season started when Lewis Hamilton’s switch from Mercedes to Ferrari for 2025 was announced.

F1 Headlines: Ferrari launch championship CHALLENGE as FIA reveal MASSIVE rule changes

READ MORE: Ferrari F1 star handed FIA PENALTY verdict

Since, Carlos Sainz and Esteban Ocon have found themselves searching for a seat, and Fernando Alonso, Alex Albon, and Sergio Perez have signed new deals at Aston Martin, Williams, and Red Bull respectively.

Of the three drivers to sign a new deal, Albon finds himself lowest in the standings at a team which has been towards the lower end of the grid for years. Regardless, the Thai driver believes he can win a title with Williams.

Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari move kicked off F1's silly season early
Alex Albon recently signed a new contract at Williams

Why is Albon staying at Williams?

Albon’s stock has risen in the paddock after a difficult spell at Red Bull, so his decision to stick with Williams when other options further up the grid may have been on the table surprised some.

The 28-year-old, though, is confident that he has made the right choice in signing a fresh multi-year deal.

“I think James [Vowles, Williams team principal] summed it up pretty well, if you’re trying to plan long-term and foundational changes within a team it’s going to take time so you can’t truthfully expect short-term solutions at the same time,” he told Total Motorsport.

“I know that this year is not going to be easy for us, I know next year is going to be a step better but it’s not going to be the silver bullet and then when the regulation changes, that’s really when you get the fruits of your hard work,” he added.

Whilst Williams will be satisfied with making these season-by-season gains, Albon - like any driver - is buoyed by his belief that he can win in F1 with the team.

READ MORE: F1 pundit suggests shock Verstappen 2025 EXIT

Alex Albon believes he can win with Williams in the future

Asked whether he can compete for victories and title at Williams, Albon said: “I can. Realistically, let's look at our next big goal, which is to be scoring regular points, I think we can start achieving that next year. And then my next big thing would be to score a podium and then eventually a win.

“But that realistically would be further down the line unless you have a crazy race coming up, I’m not expecting huge changes in the short term, it’s going to take some time.”

READ MORE: Ricciardo given F1 future boost after shock team switch emerges

Related

Mercedes Lewis Hamilton Ferrari Formula 1 2024 2025
Recent F1 signing suggests Mercedes GAMBLE dictated contract decision
F1 News & Gossip

Recent F1 signing suggests Mercedes GAMBLE dictated contract decision

  • June 4, 2024 13:57
F1 star calls for penalty REVIEW after lashing out at 'unfair' system
F1 News & Gossip

F1 star calls for penalty REVIEW after lashing out at 'unfair' system

  • March 26, 2024 11:58

Latest News

Canadian Grand Prix

F1 Canadian Grand Prix weather forecast - latest today from Montreal

  • 1 minute ago
Latest F1 News

F1 star makes WORLD CHAMPION claim after signing new contract

  • 10 minutes ago
Latest F1 News

Ferrari F1 star handed FIA PENALTY verdict

  • 1 hour ago
Latest F1 News

Hamilton frustrated by 'slow' FIA rules

  • 2 hours ago
Latest F1 News

F1 star reveals lack of TRUST in Perez after HUGE decision

  • 3 hours ago
Canadian Grand Prix

F1 Qualifying Today: Canadian Grand Prix 2024 start times, schedule and TV

  • Today 09:57
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x