F1 pundit suggests shock Verstappen 2025 EXIT
An F1 pundit has suggested that Max Verstappen could make a shock exit from F1 after this season.
The Dutchman has earned three back-to-back world titles with Red Bull, dominating F1 since the 2022 regulation changes.
However, Red Bull have experienced instability off-track this year, including an investigation into team boss Christian Horner for ‘inappropriate behaviour’ towards a female colleague.
Horner has since been cleared of any wrongdoing, however the controversy has sparked an internal power struggle within the team.
Will Red Bull’s difficulties continue?
Verstappen’s father, Jos, has reportedly fallen out with Horner, and has revealed the team is in danger of being ‘torn apart’ if he remains as team principal.
The departure of Adrian Newey has hinted all is not well at Red Bull, with some reports suggesting Verstappen is also considering leaving the team.
Sky Sports pundit Karun Chandhok has speculated about Verstappen’s future in Formula 1 in a recent article for the Intercooler.
“The controversial start to Red Bull’s season, very much an ongoing case between the complainant and Christian Horner, seems to have riled Max’s dad Jos Verstappen, de-stabilising the harmony between the Verstappen camp and Horner,” Chandhok wrote.
“This has led to plenty of speculation around Max’s future with the team.
“While I don’t know whether Max will leave Red Bull for another team, he’s been open about his ambition to try other forms of the sport and not being around F1 forever. It is racing and driving he loves and it doesn’t have to be in F1.
“Clearly Max is performing at an incredible level and is young enough to take a break and come back strong if he wanted to.
“By the end of this year he’ll probably be a quadruple World Champion, and I wonder if he’s looking for a new challenge to re-discover his mojo and come back reinvigorated.”
F1 pundit suggests shock Verstappen 2025 EXIT
