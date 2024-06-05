F1 News Today: Red Bull CONFIRM driver signing as reason for star's EXIT revealed
Formula 1 giants Red Bull have confirmed that Sergio Perez will remain as their driver after putting pen to paper on signing a new contract.
F1 pundit suggests REAL reason for driver exit
A Formula 1 pundit has revealed what he believes to be the true reason for Esteban Ocon's exit from Alpine.
Cullen RETURN surprises racing star after shock split
A racing star has admitted he was surprised by Angela Cullen's decision to return to motorsport.
Ricciardo Red Bull return hampered by KEY attribute
Daniel Ricciardo's own Formula 1 knowledge and experience could be giving his competition for the 2025 Red Bull seat the upper hand.
RB driver admits X-rated RANTS could boost F1 future
A Visa Cash App RB driver has admitted some key learnings from previous X-rated rants have helped him to prove to his team that he's ready to make the step up.
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
- GP CANADA 7 - 9 Jun
- GP SPAIN 21 - 23 Jun
- GP AUSTRIA 28 - 30 Jun
- GP GREAT BRITAIN 5 - 7 Jul
- GP HUNGARY 19 - 21 Jul
- GP BELGIUM 26 - 28 Jul