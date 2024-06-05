close global

F1 News Today: Red Bull CONFIRM driver signing as reason for star's EXIT revealed

Formula 1 giants Red Bull have confirmed that Sergio Perez will remain as their driver after putting pen to paper on signing a new contract.

F1 pundit suggests REAL reason for driver exit

A Formula 1 pundit has revealed what he believes to be the true reason for Esteban Ocon's exit from Alpine.

Cullen RETURN surprises racing star after shock split

A racing star has admitted he was surprised by Angela Cullen's decision to return to motorsport.

Ricciardo Red Bull return hampered by KEY attribute

Daniel Ricciardo's own Formula 1 knowledge and experience could be giving his competition for the 2025 Red Bull seat the upper hand.

RB driver admits X-rated RANTS could boost F1 future

A Visa Cash App RB driver has admitted some key learnings from previous X-rated rants have helped him to prove to his team that he's ready to make the step up.

F1 team attempt Sainz HIJACK as Ferrari congratulated after Perez contract signing - GPFans F1 Recap
F1 team attempt Sainz HIJACK as Ferrari congratulated after Perez contract signing - GPFans F1 Recap

  • Yesterday 23:57
F1 News Today: Schumacher 'forced to sell' personal items as driver provides cryptic HINT on future
F1 News Today: Schumacher 'forced to sell' personal items as driver provides cryptic HINT on future

  • Yesterday 12:34

Horner hints at championship battle amid Verstappen team-mate announcement

  • 13 minutes ago
F1 News Today: Red Bull CONFIRM driver signing as reason for star's EXIT revealed

  • 2 hours ago
F1 team attempt Sainz HIJACK as Ferrari congratulated after Perez contract signing - GPFans F1 Recap

  • Yesterday 23:57
Leclerc joins Cristiano Ronaldo in LUXURY investment

  • Yesterday 22:57
Red Bull F1 CONFIRM driver signing with major announcement

  • Yesterday 18:17
  • 1
F1 pundit suggests REAL reason for driver exit

  • Yesterday 21:57
