RB driver admits X-rated RANTS could boost F1 future

A Visa Cash App RB driver has admitted some key learnings from previous X-rated rants have helped him to prove to his team that he's ready to make the step up.

Yuki Tsunoda has started the season off in fine fashion, largely outperforming more experienced team-mate Daniel Ricciardo over the first eight races of the season.

It was thought before the season that the battle between the two RB drivers in 2024 could determine who sits alongside Max Verstappen at Red Bull from the 2025 season.

This led to a tumultuous start to the pair's relationship at the Bahrain GP, when Ricciardo called Tsunoda a 'f*****g helmet' after the Japanese driver dived down the inside of him after the race had finished having been disappointed by the team's decision to let Ricciardo through during the race.

Yuki Tsunoda has started 2024 in brilliant fashion

Yuki Tsunoda may be in contention for a Red Bull seat

Will Tsunoda drive for Red Bull?

Tsunoda himself has often been known to have outbursts of rage at his team over the radio, with lots of his previous radio messages needing to be dubbed over by Sky Sports and other broadcasters around the world.

In 2024 as a whole, however, Tsunoda has tended to have a more calming way of going about his driving, with this seemingly helping his performances.

Tsunoda currently sits in 10th in the drivers' championship with 19 points, while Ricciardo has just five points.

It has meant that the 24-year-old has been constantly mentioned as a potential replacement for Sergio Perez at Red Bull, and Tsunoda believes that his learnings over the team radio may have helped him to prove to his team that he is ready for the next step in his career.

“Yeah, for sure. I mean [I] started to learn how to use, properly the radio button," he told the Sky Sports F1 podcast.

"The last, first few years I was like ‘ah it’s a radio button, it’s for like, just for swearing.’

“But recently, [I] figured out how to use [it] properly for the team, giving feedback. That’s definitely a positive and probably one of the reasons I’m able to perform consistently well, without losing emotionally control.

“Especially when I was stuck behind, especially Williams, Logan [Sargeant], [the] Williams car was much faster in straight line speed, so especially Imola, there’s only one DRS zone and it wasn’t easy to overtake at all.

“Probably two years ago I was just pressing the radio and probably just shout around you know, ‘no way I can overtake' or you know, kind of lost control, but [I’m] able to stay calm and keep challenging it.”

