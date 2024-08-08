F1 driver replaced by Ricciardo SIGNS for new team

Former AlphaTauri driver Nyck de Vries is set for a new role after an underwhelming Formula 1 career that lasted just 11 races.

De Vries shot to prominence in the motorsport world after winning the F2 championship in 2019. He also raced in Formula E before taking the role of a test driver at Mercedes in 2020.

In 2022, when Alex Albon missed the Italian Grand Prix because of appendicitis, de Vries replaced the Thai driver in the Williams car.

An impressive debut F1 drive saw the Dutch driver finish ninth, and nudged the F1 world to have discussions about him racing full-time in F1 for the next season.

AlphaTauri (now Visa Cash app RB) snapped de Vries up for the 2023 season, pairing him with Yuki Tsunoda.

Nyck de Vries' best finish for AlphaTauri was 12th

Nyck de Vries has raced for Mahindra Racing in Formula E

Nyck de Vries set to race for Impul

Poor performances in the first 10 races of the season ultimately led to de Vries' sacking as he failed to score a single point. He was replaced by Daniel Ricciardo midway through the season, before the Dutchman made his return to Formula E with Mahindra Racing, alongside World Endurance Championship duties.

Now, according to AutoSport, de Vries has signed with Team Impul to race in two events in the 2024 Super Formula season.

The Dutch driver will make his Super Formula debut later this month at Motegi, before racing at the Fuji double header on October 11-13.

The arrival of de Vries at Impul will mean that Super Formula will once again have international representation, with the two previous rounds having no international drivers.

Theo Pourchaire initially signed for Impul at the start of the season, but left the Japanese team to pursue his IndyCar ambitions after a single race.

