Perez REPLACEMENT temptations revealed by Red Bull target

Sergio Perez’s Red Bull contract for 2025 has been the subject of much debate after his recent Formula 1 performances.

Perez failed to match the pace of team-mate Max Verstappen during the 2023 season, prompting rumours that Daniel Ricciardo may step up to replace Perez when his contract expires at the end of 2024.

F1 Headlines: Marko details 'unacceptable' Ricciardo incident as Verstappen blame emerges in rivals war

READ MORE: 'Greedy' Horner and Geri BLASTED after big win

Whilst his form improved at the beginning of the 2024 season, Perez has dropped behind Red Bull’s rivals at the Emilia-Romagna and Monaco grands Prix.

In Monaco Perez was involved in a terrifying lap one incident with both Haas’, destroying his car which will cost millions to repair.

Daniel Ricciardo returned to Red Bull last year

Sergio Perez's Red Bull was completely destroyed after a Monaco collision

Will Red Bull retain Perez for 2025?

Despite this, reports suggest Perez could be closer to signing a 2025 contract, much to the dismay of those waiting in the wings, such as Carlos Sainz and Ricciardo.

Visa Cash App RB driver Yuki Tsunoda will also be disappointed to not get an opportunity at the team after a series of impressive performances in 2024.

The 24-year-old has largely outperformed Ricciardo throughout the season, and has suggested that the temptations of a potential Red Bull seat are hard to ignore.

“Always as a driver, you want to be in the team that the car is performing well and obviously Red Bull is one of the current best car in the grid,” Tsunoda said on the Sky Sports F1 Podcast.

“Especially when you’re in the Red Bull family for such a long time, you always aim for [the] Red Bull car. So, if I say ‘I’m not aiming for [the] Red Bull car’, that would be a lie.

“But at the same time, I’m also very happy with RB, VCARB car and I’m very enjoying the progress we’re having so far in this season as a team.

READ MORE: Ricciardo given F1 future boost after shock team switch emerges

Will Red Bull consider Yuki Tsunoda for Red Bull drive?

“Just for me, currently just keep focus into the performance, what I can do to keep extracting the performance from the car and just always excited to see how much we can do.

“But obviously, there’s something, the story that maybe I can go to Red Bull or not and that would be great. But at the same time, the truth is there isn’t much talk going on between Red Bull and myself.

“[I’m] just doing what I’m doing and we’ll see how it goes in the future.”

READ MORE: Kelly Piquet makes stunning Ferrari revelation amid uncertain Verstappen future

Related