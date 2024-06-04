A racing star has admitted he was surprised by Angela Cullen's decision to return to motorsport.

Cullen previously worked with seven-time F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton for seven years before their shock split was announced in 2023.

F1 Headlines: Schumacher 'forced to sell' personal items as driver provides cryptic HINT on future

READ MORE: Angela Cullen defiant over 'standing alone' following heartbreak

Cullen was not only Hamilton's physiotherapist during that time, but also a close friend of the Brit, with the Mercedes star confirming that was still the case earlier this year.

Hamilton previously even went as far as to proclaim Cullen and their relationship as 'one of the the greatest thing' to have ever happened to him.

During their time working together, the Brit captured four of his world championships.

Angela Cullen previously worked alongside Lewis Hamilton

IndyCar's Marcus Armstrong recently added Cullen to his team

Cullen makes motorsport return

Following her split from Hamilton, it did not take Cullen too long to find a new role in the world of motorsport, linking up with fellow Kiwi and IndyCar driver Marcus Armstrong earlier this year.

Armstrong has spoken very positively about the pair's relationship since, although the Chip Ganassi Racing driver has admitted he did not see their link up, nor Cullen's return to motorsport, coming.

“I was quite surprised because frankly, after spending several years in F1, you’d think you’d sort of want to not be involved in motorsport and just sort of take a break, but it’s quite the opposite,” Armstrong explained.

“She’s extremely passionate about the sport and when we started to talk casually, we definitely started to vibe and just sort of we were on the same wavelength.”

Despite not working together for long, it seems Armstrong and Cullen are already forming a strong bond, with the latter frequently sharing pictures of the pair on social media.

READ MORE: Hamilton admits forcing F1 TOILET trauma during race

Related