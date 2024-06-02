Racing star reveals Cullen relationship MORE than just trainer-racer

A racing star has opened up about his relationship with trainer Angela Cullen, revealing they are more than just colleagues.

Cullen worked as Lewis Hamilton’s physio from 2016-2023, aiding him as a trainer and friend throughout his championship-winning years at Mercedes.

F1 Headlines: Marko details 'unacceptable' Ricciardo incident as Verstappen blame emerges in rivals war

READ MORE: Hamilton admits forcing F1 TOILET trauma during race

The two announced they would be parting ways last year, but according to Hamilton, the two remain friends and ‘speak most days’.

Since moving on from Hamilton, Cullen has thrown herself into extreme activities, including a solo paragliding flight, as she took some time off from the sport.

Angela Cullen has had a positive impact on Lewis Hamilton's career

Angela Cullen moved away from F1 in 2023

Who does Angela Cullen now train?

The Kiwi now trains IndyCar star Marcus Armstrong, who competes for Chip Ganassi Racing in the series.

Cullen frequently shares pictures of the two in the paddock on her social media, and has already had a positive impact on Armstrong’s career.

He achieved a career-best finish of fifth at IndyCar’s 2024 Thermal Club event, around the time Cullen came on board as his physio.

The former F2 driver confirmed Cullen’s impact speaking to the Associated Press, and labelled Cullen as a ‘guiding force’, also revealing she is ‘more than’ a trainer.

“We’ve been working together not that long,” Armstrong said.

READ MORE: Angela Cullen defiant over 'standing alone' following heartbreak

Marcus Armstrong discusses the impact Cullen has had on his career

“I don’t even know how I managed races without her because she helps me to first off eliminate the distraction, because there’s so many distractions in this sport.

“And our whole goal is performance driven. If it’s not delivering performance, then we’re not going to do it.

“So she’s very much a guiding force when it comes to what we do on a daily basis,” Armstrong added.

“She’s not exactly a physio, let’s say. She’s more than that. And if it’s not delivering lap time, we’re not going to do it, plain and simple.”

READ MORE: Hamilton dealt new Ferrari blow amid F1 record low

Related