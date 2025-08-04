Kelly Piquet goes quiet on social media and reveals the reasons why

F1 champion Max Verstappen's partner Kelly Piquet has revealed why she has been quiet on social media in the past few months after an unexpected silence on her social media platform.

The 36-year-old used to have an active presence on social media, sharing insights into her family life, lavish holidays and her own projects, but lately her account has grown noticeably quieter.

Piquet last posted on Instagram more than three weeks ago, hinting at 'multiple reasons' behind her sudden digital silence, and she also revealed that she’s been enjoying a holiday with family and a friend.

Although it was expected that her posting frequency might dip a little after the birth of her daughter, Lily, it’s unusual that she hasn’t shared a single post since July 11.

In her last post, she uploaded a photo of herself with Lily in a stroller, which also served as a subtle promotion for Maxi-Cosi. Since then, her feed has been quiet, a deliberate choice, as she explained on her stories.

Piquet explains social media absence

“I’ve been off social media this past month for a few different reasons,” Piquet revealed in her stories.

“But honestly, it felt refreshing to disconnect completely. I highly recommend taking some time for yourself.”

Although she didn’t go into detail about those reasons, she did mention that she is now on holiday, and shared a few pictures from her recent break.

“It’s time to fly off to one of my favourite destinations with my family and a friend,” she added. In another story, Piquet shared a snapshot of herself walking toward the beach with her daughter, Penelope.

Piquet has two children, her eldest daughter Penelope she shares with former F1 driver Daniil Kvyat, while the Brazilian welcomed her first child with Verstappen – Lily – earlier this year.

The Verstappen-Piquet family recently enjoyed a holiday in Sardinia during the break between Silverstone and Spa, sharing photos from their trip aboard their yacht, including the four-time world champion with his newborn daughter.

