Angela Cullen defiant over 'standing alone' following heartbreak

Angela Cullen has posted a powerful message on social media after a disappointing weekend at the Indianapolis 500 with Marcus Armstrong.

The 49-year-old is currently Armstrong’s trainer, who competes with Chip Ganassi Racing in the IndyCar series, having previously been the physio of seven-time F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton.

Cullen was an instrumental figure in Hamilton’s success when the pair first teamed up in 2016, with the Brit winning four world titles during that time.

The duo ended their professional relationship in 2023, but Hamilton has insisted that they remain good friends and has praised Cullen for her positivity.

Angela Cullen was the physio of Lewis Hamilton
Cullen is now the trainer of fellow Kiwi Marcus Armstrong

How is Cullen fairing in IndyCar?

Cullen teamed up with Armstrong in March this year and has been influential in her compatriot’s recent up-turn in form, with the 23-year-old achieving two fifth place finishes at Thermal and the Grand Prix of Indianapolis.

However, Armstrong endured a disastrous debut at the Indy500, where he suffered an engine failure and was forced out of the race after just six laps.

Cullen did not let the result dampen her spirits as she posted on social media to reflect on the experience, insisting that the team ‘will be back’ and will learn from the weekend.

Taking to her Instagram account again, the Kiwi shared an empowering post, despite the heart-breaking result for the IndyCar duo.

Her caption read: “I stand alone.

“Not because I am alone. But because I am strong enough to stand alone.”

F1 Standings

