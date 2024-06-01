Hamilton admits forcing F1 TOILET trauma during race

Lewis Hamilton has admitted to peeing himself in his racing car during an iconic F1 event.

This disgusting habit is more common than you would think for F1 drivers, with most races lasting at least two hours meaning they have to sometimes go in their race suits.

READ MORE: Leclerc gives CONTROVERSIAL take on vital question

Drivers don’t usually carry drinks bottles although they can hydrate during a race through a straw in their crash helmet.

They must ensure they have enough fluids in their system to last the full race distance, whilst balancing the need to go to the toilet during the race.

Lewis Hamilton reveals disgusting anecdote

F1 drivers will do anything to save weight in their cars

Lewis Hamilton reveals Singapore toilet trauma

Previously F1 drivers had admitted to peeing in their race suits, with suggestions Michael Schumacher always used to go to the toilet during races.

Following an appearance on the YouTube series Hot Ones, in which celebrities are interviewed whilst eating increasingly spicy chicken wings, Hamilton was asked if he had ever peed in the car.

“I never drink in the car. I just forget most of the time so I usually have that weight taken out,” Hamilton said.

“Quite a lot of drivers as far as I'm aware pee in the car but I just can't.

“Just before we get in the car I go as many times as possible right at the last minute but I just can't bring myself to pee myself.”

READ MORE: Hamilton dealt new Ferrari blow amid F1 record low

Lewis Hamilton says he does not pee in his racing suit

When asked if he had peed himself in an F1 car Hamilton revealed one incident.

“Once it was Singapore…and basically the safety car came out and I was behind the safety car,” he added.

“I was like I'm dying and honestly when your bladder is full with the G-Force that you're pulling it's really really uncomfortable.”

“You just can't focus on your job so I remember trying to go and I really had to force it like it's really hard but luckily I’ve had to do it only once.”

READ MORE: F1 team AXE veteran title winning star

Related