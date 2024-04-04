Red Bull chief speaks out on power struggle within team
Red Bull chief advisor Helmut Marko has commented on his relationship with the team and the suspected power struggle within the company.
The defending champions have been in complete turmoil off the track throughout the 2024 season due to the allegations against team principal Christian Horner.
The 50-year-old was the subject of an internal investigation after he was accused of ‘inappropriate behaviour’ towards a female colleague.
Horner was cleared of any wrongdoing, but leaked documents in Bahrain containing messages supposedly from the team boss brought the issue back to the surface.
Marko comments on Red Bull 'power struggle'
Since then, Horner’s accuser has been suspended on full pay and several key personnel have been linked with moves away from Red Bull, including legendary engineer Adrian Newey, three-time champion Max Verstappen, and Marko.
It has been reported that the Mateschitz family - who own 49 per cent of the team and who is believed Marko sides with - have been in conflict with the Thai side of the business, led by Chalerm Yoovidhya, who hold the majority stake and is reported to have backed Horner to remain in his post.
This has led to speculation of a power struggle within the team and that Marko could leave the team, but speaking with Laola1, the 80-year-old Austrian played down the rumours of a riff in the Red Bull hierarchy.
“I’m flying to Japan,” he said. “For the Thai shareholders, everything is clear.
“Everything is fine for them. Whether anything else will come or not – no idea.
“It is a very complex matter that is difficult to understand.”
When asked about his own future, Marko responded: “Well… I would say, there are always conversations and discussions. My direct supervisor is Red Bull CEO Oliver Mintzlaff…
“Right now we have other concerns than what I’m doing.”
