Verstappen speaks to rumors of Red Bull 'fear' over future

Max Verstappen has been discussing what his future with Red Bull Racing looks like after weeks of speculation about his next move.

The Dutchman was part of rumours involving long-time friend Helmut Marko, suggesting that they may make a move to Mercedes for 2025.

That wasn’t helped by a media furore surrounding team principal Christian Horner, who was cleared of any wrongdoing after an internal investigation into alleged ‘inappropriate behaviour’.

The storm is beginning to calm down and that means that Verstappen is more settled in his position within the team – despite having sustained his first retirement in two years last time out at the Australian Grand Prix.

Max Verstappen has won 19 of the last 21 races

Max Verstappen chats with Christian Horner

Is Max Verstappen staying at Red Bull?

Now the three-time champion has spoken out about his future at Red Bull now that there has been a few weeks for rumours to settle.

“At the moment nobody is afraid of that, I think. Two weeks back, though? Mwah, that may be,” he told Dutch publication AD.

“But some people also read a lot, I don’t. And I think in general that does help.

“That’s what I do try to tell people, yes, that they better not read it all for a while, certain things. And if there are any questions, anyone in the team can always call me.”

If the Silver Arrows had a championship contending car, then Verstappen may have been tempted to make a move.

But all the while he is living in the best situation in the sport, there should be no reason for him to make a shock move to an F1 rival.

