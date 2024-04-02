Mercedes set to replace KEY partnership with $12.5m deal

Mercedes have gone through significant changes in 2024 with Lewis Hamilton announcing he will leave the team at the end of the year, and they're set to lose another partnership.

The seven-time world champion will join Ferrari for the 2025 season on a multi-year contract, replacing Carlos Sainz to partner with Charles Leclerc.

The shocking transfer marks the end of an incredible relationship between Hamilton and Mercedes which has seen him win six world titles with the constructor and dates back to his debut in F1 with his Mercedes-powered McLaren in 2007.

As the team continue to struggle on the track with issues with their machinery for a third season in a row, they are now facing difficulties off of it as they search for Hamilton’s replacement.

Lewis Hamilton will join Ferrari in 2025

Hamilton will leave Mercedes after 12 years with the team

Puma and Tommy Hilfiger to depart Mercedes

Several drivers have been mentioned in the running for the vacant Mercedes seat, such as Sainz, Fernando Alonso, young prospect Andrea Kimi Antonelli and shockingly defending champion Max Verstappen.

Along with losing statistically the greatest driver in the sport’s history, the Brit’s departure will also bring huge financial losses to the team as he is a huge marketing asset.

This has been made further apparent as the team look set to depart with their official clothing and merchandising partners Puma and Tommy Hilfiger, with Hamilton being a brand ambassador for the latter.

The two companies are said to have brought a combined $7.5m a year to the Brackley-based squad, and team principal Toto Wolff is now faced with preparing for life without Hamilton and his significant impact on the team.

According to a report from the Daily Mail, the team seem to have their replacement already lined up, with adidas looking set to step in.

Having recorded their first financial loss in 30 years after the end of its controversial partnership with Kanye West, the brand is rumoured to be entering a $12.5m a year contract with Mercedes.

