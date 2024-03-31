DtS star Guenther Steiner lands SECOND new role after Haas exit

Guenther Steiner has announced an official return to Formula 1, just weeks after being replaced as team boss at the Haas outfit.

Steiner, who had been in charge of the American team since its inception in 2016, was a shock departure at the start of the year, making way for Ayao Komatsu who had previously been an engineer.

Since then Steiner has been working for German TV company RTL but he has landed another role within F1.

Starting from this season, Steiner will now act as an ambassador for the Miami Grand Prix, which was added to the calendar from the 2022 campaign.

Announcing his new role Steiner said: “I’m excited to serve as an Ambassador for the Miami Grand Prix, which has become one of my favourite races of the year.

“I’ve seen first-hand the incredible growth Formula 1 has had in the United States and it has so much potential to continue growing, especially with races like Miami as part of the circuit.

"The event, which reflects the bold vision of the organisers, pairs American spectacle and F1 racing with a vibrant atmosphere at the track and throughout the city itself."

The Italian has a popular following in the United States, given he has dual citizenship with the country and having established himself as a fan favourite on Netflix's widely popular F1 docuseries Drive to Survive.

“Guenther has become a household name with F1 fans of all ages and is a perfect ambassador for our race,” said Miami GP president Tyler Epp. "He embodies the competitive spirit of the sport and has a clear vision of what F1 in America can be.

"Having someone with his experience, reputation and candour attached to our event will undoubtedly add to the excitement and elevate race weekend to a new level."

