Verstappen admits he'd CRASH his car to avoid controversial team tactic
Max Verstappen has given a firm warning to Red Bull in response to the situation surrounding Williams and Logan Sargeant.
During FP1 in Melbourne on Friday, Alex Albon crashed heavily at turn six, causing extensive damage to his chassis.
With the part ‘damaged beyond repair’, Williams found themselves with no spare chassis for the weekend after a difficult winter period.
As a result, team principal James Vowles made the decision to withdraw Sargeant from the race and give his chassis to Albon, leaving the team with one car for the race.
Verstappen: I would have been on the plane home
Verstappen took pole on Saturday from Carlos Sainz and Lando Norris, while team-mate Sergio Perez was demoted from third to sixth after a grid penalty for impeding Nico Hulkenberg in Q1.
Speaking on the Williams car swap with De Telegraaf, the three-time champion affirmed that he would not have done the same as Sargeant and even claimed he would destroy his car if the situation happened to him.
“It sucks for Logan, of course,” he said.
“From the team and from the performance aspect, I understand why they're doing it. But it's not nice. Whether I would have given up my car in such a case? Well no, in my position not.
“I would have been on the plane home by now. If that happened, I would have crushed my own car first, too. Then no one would have been able to drive.
“But again, in my current position, I don't have to worry that something like that would be asked of me. That seems logical to me."
