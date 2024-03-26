Marcus Armstrong profile - The promising IndyCar driver who's teamed up with Angela Cullen

New Zealand's rising motorsport star, Marcus Armstrong, is primed for his first full IndyCar season, but there's a surprising name working behind the scenes - Angela Cullen, Lewis Hamilton's former physiotherapist.

Angela Cullen played a pivotal role in Lewis Hamilton's historic championship wins. Her expertise and dedication were credited as a key factor in Hamilton's peak physical conditioning, a crucial element in the gruelling world of F1.

READ MORE: Downbeat Hamilton makes SURPRISING admission in F1 interview

In 2023, news emerged right after the Bahrain opener that Cullen was leaving Hamilton's team, leaving the motorsport world wondering about her next move. However, the answer has arrived after a year in a surprising yet intriguing turn of events - IndyCar.

Cullen has returned to the motorsport scene, this time working with her fellow New Zealander, Marcus Armstrong. The former Ferrari Academy driver is now gearing up for his first full season in the IndyCar series, and Cullen's guidance promises to be invaluable as he navigates the demanding world of American open-wheel racing.

Early life

Born in Christchurch, New Zealand, on July 29th, 2000, 23-year-old Marcus Armstrong's love affair with motorsport began at the tender age of 10. Like many future racing stars, his journey started on the karting circuit. His natural talent was evident from the outset, winning his first national championship in the Kartsport NZ National Sprint Championship in 2011. From there, he continued to dominate the local scene, amassing seven karting titles before setting his sights on international competition.

A meteoric rise through the junior ranks

Marcus' move to Europe in 2015 marked a turning point. Competing under the banner of Tony Kart, he established himself as one of the top rookies in the CIK-FIA European and World Championships.

Joining Prema Powerteam in 2017, he dominated the Italian Formula 4 Championship, securing the title with an impressive haul of five wins, 13 podium finishes, and six pole positions. That same year, he also became vice champion in the German F4 series.

Marcus' journey continued with a triumphant return to his native New Zealand for the 2018 Toyota Racing Series, driving for M2 Motorsport and claiming two victories and a staggering 10 podium finishes.

He then raced in the F3 European Championship with reigning champions Prema Powerteam, claiming one win, three pole positions, and ten podium finishes.

2019 saw Armstrong return to the Toyota Racing Series, where he finished as vice champion after a season marked by five victories and ten podiums. This success propelled him to the newly formed Formula 3 championship, where he joined the Prema Racing squad. The season culminated in a second-place finish, with two wins, a pole position, and seven podium finishes.

Armstrong continued his ascent through the ranks of junior open-wheel racing, competing in FIA Formula 2 from 2020 to 2022 and securing podium finishes and race victories before switching to IndyCar in 2023 with Chip Ganassi Racing.

Now, the New Zealander enters his second season with Chip Ganassi Racing with Angela Cullen by his side, ready to help him take the IndyCar world by storm.

READ MORE: Ex-Hamilton physio Cullen reveals remarkable route to F1 pinnacle

Related