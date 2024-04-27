close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
Brundle delivers SCATHING assessment of proposed point system changes

Brundle delivers SCATHING assessment of proposed point system changes

Brundle delivers SCATHING assessment of proposed point system changes

Brundle delivers SCATHING assessment of proposed point system changes

Sky Sports F1 pundit Martin Brundle has shared his opinion on a proposed switch to a new points system for Formula 1.

The F1 Commission was meant to discuss the changes in Geneva this week, but a decision on the matter has been delayed until July.

READ MORE: Star drivers set to LOSE F1 seats as team assembles brand new line-up

The proposed alterations could see drivers who finish in the top 12 of grand prix races awarded points, a shift from the current model which only rewards those placed the top ten.

New proposals would see points more widely distributed
Teams like Williams could be set to benefit from the potential move

Championship points should be 'treasured'

Now, former McLaren driver and current Sky Sports commentator, Brundle, has issued a strong statement on the issue.

Taking to his Twitter/X account, he wrote: "Formula One world championship points must be hard won and treasured. Valued.

"Not some kind of lucky dip where everyone wins a prize."

According to Motorsport.com, the proposed move is the result of lobbying by some smaller teams in the F1 paddock, who believe a greater distribution of points would benefit both them and the sport in general.

Though unlikely to receive unanimous backing, the potential changes would only require approval from six of the ten teams on the grid in order to be implemented for next season.

READ MORE: Hulkenberg leaves US team for rivals as F2 star is linked with vacant seat

Related

Formula 1 Martin Brundle Valtteri Bottas Zhou Guanyu F1 Commission
Get to know Kimi Antonelli: The junior sensation who could be set to replace Hamilton
Andrea Kimi Antonelli

Get to know Kimi Antonelli: The junior sensation who could be set to replace Hamilton

  • Yesterday 06:00
Major F1 rules shakeup 'postponed' amid fan backlash
Latest F1 News

Major F1 rules shakeup 'postponed' amid fan backlash

  • Yesterday 02:00

Latest News

F1 Superstars

Verstappen JUMPS ahead of Hamilton in incredible statistic

  • 47 minutes ago
F1 Social

Baffled F1 pundit asks if Ferrari are 'joking' after MAJOR Miami GP decision

  • 1 uur geleden
Latest F1 News

Marko explains why Perez no longer compares himself to Verstappen: 'He gave that up'

  • 2 uur geleden
Latest F1 News

Brundle delivers SCATHING assessment of proposed point system changes

  • 3 uur geleden
Latest F1 News

Vettel set to miss out on Mercedes seat as two clear candidates emerge

  • Yesterday 20:00
Latest F1 News

Audi F1 era begins with signing of star lead driver

  • Yesterday 19:00
More news

F1 Race Calendar

Complete kalender 2025
More news

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x