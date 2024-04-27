Brundle delivers SCATHING assessment of proposed point system changes

Sky Sports F1 pundit Martin Brundle has shared his opinion on a proposed switch to a new points system for Formula 1.

The F1 Commission was meant to discuss the changes in Geneva this week, but a decision on the matter has been delayed until July.

The proposed alterations could see drivers who finish in the top 12 of grand prix races awarded points, a shift from the current model which only rewards those placed the top ten.

New proposals would see points more widely distributed

Teams like Williams could be set to benefit from the potential move

Championship points should be 'treasured'

Now, former McLaren driver and current Sky Sports commentator, Brundle, has issued a strong statement on the issue.

Taking to his Twitter/X account, he wrote: "Formula One world championship points must be hard won and treasured. Valued.

"Not some kind of lucky dip where everyone wins a prize."

According to Motorsport.com, the proposed move is the result of lobbying by some smaller teams in the F1 paddock, who believe a greater distribution of points would benefit both them and the sport in general.

Though unlikely to receive unanimous backing, the potential changes would only require approval from six of the ten teams on the grid in order to be implemented for next season.

