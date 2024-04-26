close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
Star drivers set to LOSE F1 seats as team assembles brand new line-up

Star drivers set to LOSE F1 seats as team assembles brand new line-up

Star drivers set to LOSE F1 seats as team assembles brand new line-up

Star drivers set to LOSE F1 seats as team assembles brand new line-up

Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber are set to part ways with both of their drivers at the end of the season, according to reports.

The Swiss team are currently in a transitional phase as they prepare for life as Audi from the 2026 season onwards.

READ MORE: Hamilton sends clear message over Palestine deaths

As part of their future plans, the team look set to bring in Haas driver Nico Hulkenberg for the 2025 season and the following two years.

With this news, according to reports from F1-insider.com, the team are set to axe both Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu at the end of the season.

Sauber are set to become Audi in 2026
The team are believed to have signed Nico Hulkenberg
The team are set to axe Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu

Sauber to axe Bottas and Zhou

Both Bottas and Zhou have been with the team since 2022 when the team was under the Alfa Romeo name, with the duo guiding the team to a sixth place finish that year.

Last year brought just 16 points between the drivers and they have yet to score a point so far in 2024, and according to information from F1-insider.com, the Sauber drivers ‘have no future’ with Audi and ‘neither play a role in the company’s future plans.’

Carlos Sainz has been heavily linked with the team, after it was announced that he would be leaving Ferrari at the end of the year to make way for Lewis Hamilton.

Sky Germany pundit and former F1 driver Ralf Schumacher was quoted by F1-insider.com as saying: “Bottas is past his peak and Guanyu is not good enough at the end of the day. Audi wants to get stronger every year and be optimally positioned in 2026, when there are new vehicle and engine regulations.

"With Hülkenberg and Sainz they would certainly be.”

READ MORE: Star driver POACHED from F1 team in long-term deal

Related

Nico Hulkenberg Audi Sauber Valtteri Bottas Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo
F1 announce FREE US TV channel for fans
Latest F1 News

F1 announce FREE US TV channel for fans

  • Today 03:00
Rosberg claims Ferrari star is 'very angry' after teammate duel
Latest F1 News

Rosberg claims Ferrari star is 'very angry' after teammate duel

  • April 24, 2024 02:00

Latest News

Latest F1 News

Red Bull saga enters crucial final stage as Horner accuser is 'quizzed'

  • 8 minutes ago

F1 announce landmark partnership with US finance giant

  • 1 uur geleden
Latest F1 News

Star drivers set to LOSE F1 seats as team assembles brand new line-up

  • 2 uur geleden
Latest F1 News

Red Bull design guru Newey to LEAVE team over major F1 scandal

  • 3 uur geleden
Latest F1 News

Hulkenberg leaves US team for rivals as F2 star is linked with vacant seat

  • Today 15:00
F1 News & Gossip

Star driver POACHED from F1 team in long-term deal

  • Today 05:00
More news

F1 Race Calendar

Complete kalender 2025
More news

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x