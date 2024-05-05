F1 Driver of the Day: How to vote for the Miami Grand Prix and how it works

F1 Driver of the Day is back in 2024 to provide a sub-plot to the latter stages of every single race as fans get the chance to vote on the award.

Your chance to play a part on race day is TODAY (Sunday, May 5) at the Miami Grand Prix!

Launched back in 2016, Driver of the Day is an official F1 award, which creates much debate.

Remember, this is not about who wins the race or who has the fastest car. It’s the driver who has performed the best given the challenges he has faced on any given Sunday.

READ MORE: F1 Miami Grand Prix Qualifying Results

Who has won F1 Driver of the Day so far in 2024?

In the last race in China, Lando Norris was voted Driver of the Day with 26.4% of the vote. Starting from fourth, the McLaren star displayed an impressive performance that propelled him to a well-deserved second-place finish.

Lewis Hamilton clawed his way from a lowly 18th place start all the way to ninth, earning him 13.9% of the vote for second place.

Fernando Alonso wasn't far behind in third with 13.6% of the vote after the Spaniard salvaged a seventh-place finish.

Rounding out the top five were Charles Leclerc, who brought his Ferrari home in fourth with 9% of the vote, and race winner Max Verstappen, who garnered 6.3%.

Here is the full 2024 roll of honour:

Race Driver of the Day Finishing Position Votes Bahrain GP Carlos Sainz 3 31.4% Saudi Arabian GP Oliver Bearman 7 48.3% Australian GP Carlos Sainz 1 38.4% Japanese GP Charles Leclerc 4 23.8% Chinese GP Lando Norris Miami GP Emilia Romagna GP Monaco GP Canadian GP Spanish GP Austrian GP British GP Hungarian GP Belgian GP Dutch GP Italian GP Azerbaijan GP Singapore GP United States GP Mexican GP Brazilian GP Las Vegas GP Qatar GP Abu Dhabi GP

How is F1 Driver of the Day chosen?

As we said, this is all about the F1 fans getting a chance to decide the award during every single race.

Voting opens during the latter stages of each race and closes when the race ends.

How to vote for Driver of the Day

It’s incredibly simple to get involved. You just need to go to the voting page on the official F1 website and cast your vote once the window opens.

Your next opportunity is Sunday, May 19 at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.

What is the prize for Driver of the Day?

Drivers do not receive a trophy, and there is no financial incentive. It is simply a recognition of a driver's performance from the viewing public.

READ MORE: F1 announce FREE US TV channel for fans

Related