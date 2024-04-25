close global

Hamilton sends clear message over Palestine deaths

Lewis Hamilton has spoken out again on Israel's continued attacks on Palestine, which have been ongoing for more than six months.

The British driver had previously admitted that he found it 'really hard' to process the number of children dying as a result of the continued military action.

UNICEF have said that over 13,000 children have been killed in Gaza since the start of Israel's military offensive last year, and a UN agency claimed last month that one in three children under the age of two in northern Gaza is 'acutely malnourished'.

Speaking at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix earlier in the season, Hamilton said: "It is really hard and difficult to wake up each day knowing that there are thousands of kids dying, and that there is nothing that you can do about it."

Hamilton often speaks out on social issues

Hamilton: This has to end

Reposting a UNICEF Instagram post to his own story on the same platform, Hamilton added: "This has to end."

The Mercedes star has previously admitted the impact of images from Gaza posted on social media, saying: “The rest of the world just goes on as it is, and it is massively disappointing to see how countries and governments are handling it, and to think where we are in 2023, with everything through history, it doesn't look like we've learnt anything.

“So, to be able to compartmentalise that and just go ahead with doing your job, I think that is difficult, I mean it is all over social media. There is not a moment, a day that you don't see something pop up on the news, and you are just trying to remain positive through the darkest time.”

x