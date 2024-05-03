Hamilton hits wall in disastrous Miami sprint qualifying
Hamilton hits wall in disastrous Miami sprint qualifying
Lewis Hamilton's Mercedes woes continue as he was eliminated in the second part of Sprint Qualifying in Miami.
The 39-year-old could only manage 12th in the session as he finished seven tenths down on pacesetter Lando Norris.
READ MORE: F1 star causes red flag in HUGE Miami practice embarrassment
During his second lap of the session, Hamilton had a light brush with the barriers at turn 16, the same place where Charles Leclerc got stuck in FP1 after a spin, bringing out the red flag.
Hamilton eliminated in SQ2
Hamilton will also be investigated after the session for a potential pit lane infringement, after his pit crew appeared to service him without their helmets on.
Team-mate George Russell was also eliminated in SQ2 in 11th in what has proved to be a dismal start to the weekend for the Brackley-based team.
