Hamilton hits wall in disastrous Miami sprint qualifying

Lewis Hamilton's Mercedes woes continue as he was eliminated in the second part of Sprint Qualifying in Miami.

The 39-year-old could only manage 12th in the session as he finished seven tenths down on pacesetter Lando Norris.

READ MORE: F1 star causes red flag in HUGE Miami practice embarrassment

During his second lap of the session, Hamilton had a light brush with the barriers at turn 16, the same place where Charles Leclerc got stuck in FP1 after a spin, bringing out the red flag.

Both Mercedes were eliminated in SQ2 in Miami
Lewis Hamilton will be investigated for a pit stop infringement

Hamilton eliminated in SQ2

Hamilton will also be investigated after the session for a potential pit lane infringement, after his pit crew appeared to service him without their helmets on.

Team-mate George Russell was also eliminated in SQ2 in 11th in what has proved to be a dismal start to the weekend for the Brackley-based team.

Lewis Hamilton Mercedes Charles Leclerc George Russell Lando Norris Miami
