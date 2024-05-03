F1 Miami Grand Prix Sprint Qualifying Results: Verstappen takes pole as Hamilton crashes out

Max Verstappen took pole for Saturday's sprint race at the Miami Grand Prix with a less than perfect lap, but Daniel Ricciardo was the real winner of the session – grabbing a stunning fourth place.

Lewis Hamilton and George Russell were both eliminated in the second part of qualifying, each finishing a few hundredths of a second outside the top 10.

Logan Sargeant was eliminated in SQ1 at his home grand prix, with he and Williams team-mate Alex Albon finishing dead bottom of the time sheets in the first competitive session of the weekend.

Albon's fastest lap was deleted – although he was set to be eliminated either way – leaving him languishing behind his under-pressure team-mate.

READ MORE: F1 star causes red flag in HUGE Miami practice embarrassment

Charles Leclerc was the first driver on the track after his free practice session was cut short just a few minutes after the start, spinning and leaving his Ferrari stranded far from the pits.

However, the Monegasque had no issues getting through to SQ2, comfortably planting his car in the top 15.

F1 Sprint Qualifying Results: Miami Grand Prix 2024

1. Max Verstappen [Red Bull] - 1:27.641sec



2. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari] - +0.108sec



3. Sergio Perez [Red Bull] - + 0.235sec



4. Daniel Ricciardo [VCARB] - +0.403sec



5. Carlos Sainz [Ferrari] - +0.462sec



6. Oscar Piastri [McLaren] - + 0.520sec



7. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin] - +0.734sec



8. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin] - +0.778sec



9. Lando Norris [McLaren] - +0.831sec



10. Nico Hulkenberg [Haas] - +0.835sec



ELIMINATED IN Q2

11. George Russell [Mercedes]

12. Lewis Hamilton [Mercedes]

13. Esteban Ocon [Alpine]

14. Kevin Magnussen [Haas]

15. Yuki Tsunoda [VCARB]

ELIMINATED IN Q1

16. Pierre Gasly [Alpine]

17. Zhou Guanyu [Kick Sauber]

18. Valtteri Bottas [Kick Sauber] 19. Logan Sargeant [Williams]

20. Alex Albon [Williams]

How does F1 Sprint Qualifying work?

The shortened qualifying session is split into three finite windows, which provide a dramatic prelude to Saturday's sprint race.

The bottom five drivers are eliminated at the end of SQ1, with a further five eliminated after SQ2.

Then SQ3 gives us a shootout between the remaining 10 drivers in the battle for positions at the front of the grid.

READ MORE: F1 Miami Grand Prix Results: Practice times as Verstappen rivals boosted

Related