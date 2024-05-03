close global

F1 Miami Grand Prix Results: Practice times as Verstappen rivals boosted

Max Verstappen set the fastest time in practice for the Miami Grand Prix on Friday, but was pushed hard by a number of other teams – including McLaren, who brought an upgraded package to the US.

A red flag came out early in the session when Charles Leclerc spun his Ferrari, avoiding the wall but being unable to get his car facing the right way – instead simply blocking the track. His car was cleared off the track, but didn't make it back to the garage for him to continue his session.

A number of drivers appeared to struggle with some of the lower speed corners, as well as judging their braking at the end of the long back straight, which caught out Verstappen among others.

F1 FP1 Results: Miami Grand Prix 2024

Here are the timesheets from Friday in Florida.

1. Max Verstappen [Red Bull] - 1:28.595sec

2. Oscar Piastri [McLaren] - + 0.105sec

3. Carlos Sainz [Ferrari] - +0.115sec

4. George Russell [Mercedes] - +0.189sec

5. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin] - +0.222sec

6. Sergio Perez [Red Bull] - + 0.273sec

7. Lewis Hamilton [Mercedes] - +0.417sec

8. Yuki Tsunoda [VCARB] - +0.461sec

9. Esteban Ocon [Alpine] - +0.568sec

10. Pierre Gasly [Alpine] - +0.580sec

11. Daniel Ricciardo [VCARB] - +0.583sec

12. Kevin Magnussen [Haas] - +0.594sec

13. Nico Hulkenberg [Haas] - + 0.719sec

14. Alex Albon [Williams] - +0.798sec

15. Zhou Guanyu [Kick Sauber] - +0.850sec

16. Lando Norris [McLaren] - +0.900sec

17. Valtteri Bottas [Kick Sauber] - +1.041sec

18. Logan Sargeant [Williams] - +1.296sec

19. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin] - +1.428sec

20. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari] - +3.504sec

Who is the current F1 world champion?

The imperious Max Verstappen is the current reigning Formula 1 champion, having won three consecutive titles between 2021 and 2023.

Red Bull Ferrari Max Verstappen McLaren Charles Leclerc Miami Grand Prix
