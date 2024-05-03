F1 star brings out EMBARRASSING red flag in Miami practice

The Friday practice session for the Miami Grand Prix saw a red flag in the opening ten minutes.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc spun at turn 16 while on a lap and narrowly avoided hitting the barriers and leaving him facing the wrong way.

At one of the tighter parts of the circuit, Leclerc attempted to spin his car around but was unable to do so and was left stranded in the middle of the track as oncoming traffic had to manoeuvre.

It was reported that the Monegasque driver's clutch was too hot and his reverse was not engaging, forcing him to remain in the middle of the track, bringing out the red flag.

It is not currently known whether Leclerc's session is over.

More to follow...

