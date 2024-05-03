F1 star brings out EMBARRASSING red flag in Miami practice
The Friday practice session for the Miami Grand Prix saw a red flag in the opening ten minutes.
Ferrari's Charles Leclerc spun at turn 16 while on a lap and narrowly avoided hitting the barriers and leaving him facing the wrong way.
At one of the tighter parts of the circuit, Leclerc attempted to spin his car around but was unable to do so and was left stranded in the middle of the track as oncoming traffic had to manoeuvre.
It was reported that the Monegasque driver's clutch was too hot and his reverse was not engaging, forcing him to remain in the middle of the track, bringing out the red flag.
It is not currently known whether Leclerc's session is over.
More to follow...
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
- GP USA 3 - 5 May
- GP ITALY 17 - 19 May
- GP MONACO 24 - 26 May
- GP CANADA 7 - 9 Jun
- GP SPAIN 21 - 23 Jun
- GP AUSTRIA 28 - 30 Jun