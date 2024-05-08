F1 star's new dog gets OFFICIAL seal of approval
F1 star's new dog gets OFFICIAL seal of approval
Charles Leclerc's latest love has made another appearance on social media after joining the Ferrari driver at the Miami Grand Prix.
Leclerc was recently in action in the States, finishing third in a chaotic race which was eventually won by Lando Norris for the McLaren driver's first Formula 1 victory.
The result edged the Monegasque closer to second-placed Sergio Perez in the drivers' standings, but he still sits some way off Max Verstappen's points total of 136 after six races, as the Red Bull duo continue to dominate.
With seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton set to join Leclerc next season, the 26-year-old will be looking to lay down a marker with his performances throughout the rest of the campaign.
'He is everything'
In between the drama which unfolded in Miami, Leclerc spent some time with his new puppy Leo, sharing an image on Instagram showing the pup holding an official F1 accreditation badge for the weekend event.
The post read: "He is very fast, he is very cool, he is very scary and very brave, he is everything. Leo."
It's the second time in recent weeks that Leo has hit the headlines, with an Instagram post announcing his arrival generating over three million likes.
