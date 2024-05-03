Hamilton and Wolff centre stage as F1 shuts down New York

Lewis Hamilton and Toto Wolff may be in the swansong of a long and harmonious F1 relationship as Mercedes lead driver and team principal but they have broached new ground this week ahead of the Miami Grand Prix.

The pair were in New York as WhatsApp, the world's most popular private messaging service, turned the Empire State Building green and launched a new race car emoji.

It was Hamilton and Wolff who flipped the switch for the light display and things will move up a gear when Hamilton gives the first-ever demonstration of a Formula One car in Manhattan, as Fifth Avenue is set to be shut down for a Silver Arrows showcase.

The seven-time world champion will be at the wheel of the speed demo, which will take place alongside a life-sized replica of the emoji race car later on Tuesday.

Wolff and Hamilton on location in New York

What was F1 champion Hamilton doing in New York?

It's certainly a different wrinkle in terms of race week buildup for veterans Hamilton and Wolff but both men were delighted to be involved in the launch of the new custom race car emoji, which has a somewhat familiar look.

"I've always felt a special connection with the United States," said Hamilton. "I remember going to New York as a kid and dreaming about living in the city and I've been fortunate to spend a lot of time here since then.

"I've had many incredible experiences and connected with many amazing people in New York, but to drive an F1 car down Fifth Avenue and light up the Empire State Building is incredibly special. It's something I never thought would be possible."

Wolff added: "As we prepare for the first stateside grand prix this year, it is fantastic to celebrate our collaboration [with WhatsApp] with several iconic moments and activations in New York City that are certain to get people talking."

WhatsApp's subscriber base of over two billion users will be able to use the new emoji in their chats ahead of the Miami Grand Prix this coming weekend.

