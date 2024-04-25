close global

F1 legend admits new contract is 'probably the last' he'll sign

A Formula 1 legend has suggested that his current contract in the sport may be his last, hinting at a 2026 retirement.

Fernando Alonso recently signed a long-term deal with his Aston Martin team, keeping him in the sport until at least 2026, when the Spaniard will turn 45.

Despite his age, Alonso is still regarded as one of the best drivers on the grid, and recently claimed that his 2023 season - where he claimed eight podium finishes - was his 'best season ever'.

The Spaniard has also started 2024 in strong fashion, achieving a points finish in all four races so far, despite the struggles of team-mate Lance Stroll.

Fernando Alonso secured eight podiums in 2023
Fernando Alonso has recently signed a new contract

Alonso suggests new contract his last

Now, Alonso has opened up on the decision-making process surrounding his new contract, a contract that will take him beyond the sweeping new regulation changes coming to the sport in 2026.

The Silverstone-based outfit have ambitious targets to challenge for the world championship in that particular year, and wanted Alonso to be a part of that process.

“It's never an easy moment when you have to make decisions, especially in a moment like this," Alonso told media ahead of the Chinese Grand Prix.

"For me it's probably the last contract, so I wanted to make sure it was the right decision to continue racing in Formula 1, to have the strength and motivation to continue racing for a few more years.

"I think the new regulations in 2026 will give everyone a chance to have an opportunity and mix it up a bit. We will be with Honda, the only team with its own power unit, which is obviously different from being a customer team as happens now with Mercedes. We hope to have a small improvement."

