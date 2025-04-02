F1 champion tipped for shock contract extension

It's been suggested that Fernando Alonso could sign a contract extension with Aston Martin, despite the Spaniard having intimated that the 2026 season will be his last in Formula 1.

The two-time world champion is currently slated to have just a single season in an Adrian Newey-designed car with the team, as he looks to at least win his first race in over a decade.

Alonso endured a dismal start to his 2025 campaign where he failed to finish the Australian and Chinese Grands Prix, and is last of all drivers in the current standings.

Ralf Schumacher however, has claimed that Alonso could sign a shock extension with Aston Martin and remain in F1, despite speculation that he could soon retire from the team and the sport altogether.

Can Fernando Alonso claim a third drivers’ title?

Not only have Aston Martin signed design legend Adrian Newey, but have also introduced their state-of-the-art wind tunnel to their Silverstone base, as they pour all their focus into next year’s challenger.

"They could pull off a coup, as we've seen with regulation changes in the past. I remember Ross Brawn, who had that brilliant idea and blew everyone away,” Schumacher said to Formule1.de.

The German referred to Brawn GP’s 2009 drivers’ and constructors’ championship victory in their first year of competition, where they shocked the world and sealed the title with Jenson Button.

Whilst Aston Martin cannot exactly replicate this feat, 2026 could similarly be a hallmark year for the team, with the new regulations and Newey helping them to championship victory.

“If that happens, Fernando could still benefit from it,” Schumacher added.

“Otherwise, I think it'll all be over for him by the end of 2026. He might stay in an advisory role, but not as a driver.”

