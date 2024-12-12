close global

F1 champion shares concerning health update after season finale

Two-time Formula 1 champion Fernando Alonso has issued a concerning health update following the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

The Spaniard finished inside the points in the season finale, but it appears that his drives in recent races have come at a cost.

READ MORE: Schumacher RETURN announced after major F1 news emerges

The Aston Martin car has struggled for pace at times this season, with the team lingering in fifth in the constructors' standings as a result.

However, not only is the car slow, Alonso has now revealed he has picked up a shoulder injury as a result of the vehicle's porpoising issues.

READ MORE: F1 star breaks silence with official statement after SHOCK team exit

Fernando Alonso and Aston Martin have fallen back in 2024
Aston Martin finished fifth overall in 2024

Fernando Alonso reveals F1 health issues

“This is tough, but it also depends a little bit on how the season has gone and how the car has gone,” Alonso told DAZN at the season finale.

“If you have a McLaren, a Ferrari or a Mercedes it's much less hard because the car doesn't jump, the car goes fast.

Alonso has been suffering with a shoulder injury

“If you have our car from Brazil, you injure your shoulder and you have four races injured."

At 43 years old, Alonso is the oldest driver on the grid, but the Aston Martin star is adamant that is not a factor.

“You take a pill to get rid of the pain and that's it, and it has nothing to do with age," he explained.

"Because people quickly, if I'm physically bad, they think I'm 43 years old.

“The other day, in the closed park, it was like The Walking Dead, they [other F1 drivers] were all on the ground, and I'm pretty good, much more in one piece than them, so it's a little bit of the little injuries that you have.”

READ MORE: New FIA F1 chief sends new rule warning to drivers and teams

Mercedes Ferrari McLaren Aston Martin Fernando Alonso Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
