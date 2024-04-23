Red Bull chief teases incredible Vettel return: 'I think he wants it'
Helmut Marko has spilled the beans on a potential return for Sebastian Vettel.
Vettel's retirement at the end of the 2022 season marked the end of an era in F1.
The German legend left behind a legacy, having won four consecutive drivers' championships with Red Bull from 2010 to 2013 and helping the team secure four consecutive constructors' titles during that period.
Yet, even as the dust settled on his illustrious career, whispers of a return began to circulate. Vettel himself hinted at a potential comeback if the right opportunity presented itself.
Helmut Marko on Vettel's potential F1 return
On the possibility of Vettel returning to F1, Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko said, "I think he wants it.
"If he sees the chance to get a good car somewhere, then he's ready. But he has been out for a year now and there aren't that many top seats anymore."
The conversation then shifted towards Mercedes, a potential landing spot for Vettel, with Toto Wolff currently looking for the ideal replacement for the departing Lewis Hamilton. However, Marko acknowledged the Silver Arrows' current struggles.
"When you look at this training session, there is no progress to be seen. but it's only the fifth race and you have to take your time."
Mercedes currently sit in fourth place in the constructors' championship, only one point ahead of rival Aston Martin after four rounds of the season.
