Beautiful Ayrton Senna mural unveiled at Miami Grand Prix

A touching tribute to Ayrton Senna has been unveiled at the Miami Grand Prix.

Thirty years have passed since the world of F1 was plunged into darkness with the loss of the Brazilian legend.

On May 1st, 1994, Senna perished in a tragic accident at the San Marino Grand Prix, just a day after rookie Roland Ratzenberger suffered a fatal crash during qualifying.

Senna, widely regarded as one of the best to ever grace the grid, left an indelible mark on the sport. He won three world championships with McLaren and emerged victorious in 41 races throughout his career, which was cut short at the peak of his powers.

The wake-up call from both tragedies was a stark one, as safety improvements were implemented almost immediately following Imola, leading to significant improvements in F1 safety protocols.

Ayrton Senna is widely regarded as one of the greatest drivers of all time

Senna passed away in 1994, aged 34

New Senna mural unveiled at the Miami GP

Keeping the memory of the legendary driver alive, Brazilian artist Eduardo Kobra revealed his tribute to Senna - a powerful mural that now stands tall at the Miami International Autodrome and features the three-time champion in his iconic yellow helmet.

However, this isn't Kobra's first Senna homage, as he's previously created stunning murals in the streets of São Paulo and Interlagos Raceway, where Senna secured unforgettable F1 victories in 1991 and 1993.

Kobra even extended his artistic tribute to Lewis Hamilton upon his honourary Brazilian citizenship, crafting a mural reminiscent of Senna's style in the seven-time champion's honour.

Inauguro hoje aqui no GP de Miami, nos EUA, o terceiro mural que faço em autódromos pelo mundo reverenciando o grande ídolo Ayrton Senna, que nos deixou há 30 anos. Também ao lado do grid de largada, os outros estão em Interlagos, no Brasil, e em Ímola, na Itália. #senna pic.twitter.com/5mlAZ6r8ml — Eduardo Kobra / kobrastreetart (@kobrastreetart) May 4, 2024

