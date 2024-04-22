Verstappen plays down Red Bull team divisions with 'peace' claim

Max Verstappen has revealed what needs to happen at Red Bull in order for him to remain with the team.

Red Bull’s controversies have dominated headlines after Christian Horner was accused of 'inappropriate behaviour' by a female colleague.

Following an internal investigation, Horner was cleared of any wrongdoing, with the female employee suspended.

Alongside this, reports suggested key figures within Red Bull such as Helmut Marko were to leave the team.

Verstappen reveals Red Bull environment

These reports also suggested that if Marko was to leave Red Bull Verstappen would go with him.

In a recent interview with De Telegraaf, Verstappen has revealed the important factor that will ensure he remains at the team.

“What is very important to me is that there is peace in the team. That everyone focuses on the car and its performance,” Verstappen said.

“I now also have the feeling that it is calmer than at the start of the season. After my first world title in 2021, it was not without reason that I signed a long deal with Red Bull. All I want is a quiet and peaceful environment.

“As long as I am happy with the team, there is no reason to leave.” ‌ “I think I have always been fairly relaxed, but I am even more relaxed now than I was years ago. This also has to do with the successes of recent seasons.

“When I started at Toro Rosso in Formula 1, I hadn't really achieved anything yet. Now it is. Yes, that gives a soothing feeling in a way.”

